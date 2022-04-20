Melody Investment Advisors Announces New Name: Palistar Capital

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Melody Investment Advisors LP ("Melody"), an alternative asset manager focused on mission-critical communications infrastructure, today announced that it has changed its name to Palistar Capital LP ("Palistar" or the "Company"). Palistar was founded in 2019 after the telecommunications, media and technology ("TMT") team from Melody Capital Partners and Melody Capital Management launched Melody Investment Advisors.

Palistar (PRNewswire)

This rebranding reflects the Company's core values by highlighting the leadership position it plays in the global and U.S. communications markets, as well as the significant growth and value creation that the Company has achieved in the TMT sector since its inception. Palistar's current portfolio companies include CTI Towers, a leading owner and manager of wireless towers in the U.S., Harmoni Towers, one of the largest tower builders in the U.S., and a cell sites and easements portfolio managed by Symphony Wireless, the Company's cell site acquisition affiliate.

Omar Jaffrey, Palistar's Managing Partner and sole Founder, stated: "Changing our name to Palistar, a fusion of 'paladin', a trusted leader and a champion of a cause, and, 'star', a clear, natural light that is visible in the night sky, aligns us across our strategic priorities, core values and long-term views of our sector and the capital markets. We look forward to the future and, as our new name indicates, continuing to be leaders in creating value for all of our stakeholders by connecting the world through mission-critical communications infrastructure. We are deeply grateful for the support of our many long-term business partners in these efforts."

"We are excited about our rebranding and the seamless and positive transition it creates for our partners and investors," said Chester Dawes, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer of Palistar. "While our name is new, our deep organization, exceptional team, established track-record and commitment to the communications infrastructure ecosystem are stronger than they have ever been."

In January 2022, the Company announced the final close of Melody Communications Infrastructure Fund II with $1.95 billion (nearly 30% oversubscribed) of commitments from some of the world's largest and most sophisticated institutional infrastructure investors, including public and private pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies.

About Palistar Capital

Palistar Capital LP is an alternative asset manager led by Managing Partner and sole Founder, Omar Jaffrey, focused on communications infrastructure. The firm seeks to invest through direct asset ownership as well as by developing innovative financing solutions to complex problems for leading global communications companies. To learn more about Palistar, visit www.palistar.com.

Media Contacts

Steve Bruce / Mary Beth Grover

ASC Advisors

sbruce@ascadvisors.com / mbgrover@ascadvisors.com

(203) 992-1230

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Palistar Capital