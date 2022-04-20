Introducing BUBLUV® Bubble Tea: The First Ready-to-Drink, Better-For-You Boba Alternative

BUBLUV Bubble Tea Offers Less Than 1g of Sugar and 50-Calories Per 9.5oz Bottle

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BUBLUV, Inc., a New York based start-up on a mission to craft delicious, convenient, better-for-you, Asian-inspired food and beverages, announced today the launch of its highly-anticipated BUBLUV Bubble Tea, the first ready-to-drink, better-for-you boba alternative that boasts no added sugar, no artificial ingredients, and less than 50 calories per bottle. Available now, exclusively on BUBLUV.com, BUBLUV Bubble Tea offers a lightly sweet and refreshing taste with no mixing or at-home preparation needed.

BUBLUV Bubble Tea amassed a 28,000-person pre-launch waitlist after the founder's bubble tea story highlighting health concerns with calories and sugar in traditional boba tea went viral on TikTok and LinkedIn in January 2022. "After learning how unhealthy boba tea could be, I decided to create BUBLUV Bubble Tea so I could enjoy one of my favorite drinks without worrying about how much sugar I was consuming," said Diana Ark Chen, CEO and founder of BUBLUV Inc. "The incredible pre-launch demand has been a clear indicator that I was not alone in my sentiment. Consumers deserve to experience bubble tea in a simple and better-for-you way, and we're excited to bring this first-of-its-kind beverage to market."

Regular tapioca pearls in bubble tea are typically made of tapioca starch and brown sugar and/or food coloring, and reportedly can contain 200 or more calories per quarter cup serving*. BUBLUV Bubble Tea's tapioca pearls, on the other hand, are a blend of tapioca starch and konjac (a root vegetable), and have no added sugar. The addition of the konjac gives the pearls in BUBLUV Bubble Tea a texture in between jelly and a regular tapioca pearl.

In addition to its better-for-you tapioca pearls, BUBLUV Bubble Tea provides antioxidants (like Vitamin C), is keto-friendly and gluten-free and is available in three delicious varieties: Black Milk Tea with Tapioca Pearls, Matcha Soy Latte with Tapioca Pearls, and Passionfruit Oolong Guava with Tapioca Pearls. With less than 1g of sugar per 9.5 oz serving, each flavor is brewed with loose leaf tea and is sweetened with all-natural sweeteners, including monk fruit and erythritol, resulting in a lightly sweet and refreshing taste, with a calculated up to 98% less sugar and up to 80% fewer calories than the classic boba shop chain boba tea flavor**.

For more information about BUBLUV or to purchase BUBLUV Bubble Tea, please visit www.bubluv.com.

ABOUT BUBLUV® BUBBLE TEA

BUBLUV® Bubble Tea is the first ready-to-drink, better-for-you boba alternative that boasts no added sugar, no artificial ingredients, and less than 50 calories per 9.5 oz. bottle. BUBLUV Bubble Tea provides antioxidants (like Vitamin C), is keto-friendly, gluten free and is currently available in three delicious varieties: Black Milk Tea with Tapioca Pearls, Matcha Soy Latte with Tapioca Pearls, and Passionfruit Oolong Guava with Tapioca Pearls. It is the simplest way for consumers to enjoy boba tea at home - no mixing or preparation is required, and it can be easily stored in the refrigerator or pantry. Available now, exclusively on BUBLUV.com.

*Tapioca Pearl calorie count based on leading U.S. boba shop chain reported calorie count as of March 2022

**Sugar content based on leading boba shop chain reported Black Milk Tea product sugar, adding tapioca pearl sugar count from leading boba industry supplier, per 16oz serving, as of March 2022 Calorie count based on applicable, average calorie counts of Black Milk Tea with Tapioca Pearl products as reported by the top 5 boba shop chains in the U.S., as of March 2022

