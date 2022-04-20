Greenspoon Marder Expands Entertainment & Sports Practice with Addition of Partner Ahmand R. Johnson in Miami

MIAMI, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Am Law 200 law firm Greenspoon Marder is pleased to announce the expansion of the firm's Entertainment & Sports practice group with the addition of partner Ahmand Johnson in Miami. Mr. Johnson assists entertainers, athletes, and companies of all sizes in a wide array of transactional matters. He also bring 15 years of litigation experience representing individuals and companies in high stakes commercial litigation.

"Ahmand is well renowned as a leading entertainment, sports, and media attorney representing some of the industry's most prestigious organizations. He will be an incredible asset to our clients and help continue our firm's growth and global reach," says Gerald Greenspoon, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder. "We are thrilled to welcome Ahmand to the team as we continue to expand our presence in the entertainment industry in Miami and throughout the U.S.," says Michael Marder, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder. "

"It was Greenspoon Marder's demonstrated commitment to building the premiere entertainment and sports practice in the nation that attracted me to the firm. It is an honor to join Greenspoon Marder and I am excited about the national platform this firm has to offer," says Johnson.

In his entertainment practice, Mr. Johnson represents renowned artists, record companies, songwriters, producers, and production companies in copyright, licensing, financing, content acquisition, production, digital distribution and music matters. He also advises media and entertainment clients regarding advertising, sponsorship and talent agreements as well as use of social media and websites.

