CaptivateIQ Delivers Real-Time Transparency to Enterprise-Grade Sales Commission Management Platform

Streamlined statements, Salesforce integrations and dashboards help teams drive revenue goals with confidence and transparency

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CaptivateIQ , the leader in sales commission software, today announced a series of feature updates to delight all stakeholders involved in the sales commission process. CaptivateIQ has added streamlined automation capabilities to help customers manage even the most complex commission plans and has added functionality to improve its intuitive and visually engaging interfaces. The enhancements provide users with a more comprehensive view of commission plan data from previously manual, disparate and siloed sources, giving everyone involved in the sales commission payment chain the visibility and insight needed.

Customizable dashboards for reporting across all levels (PRNewswire)

The new features underscore CaptivateIQ's commitment to enhancing its core platform to deliver a solution that empowers all stakeholders in the modern commission process. To address the complexity and the ever-changing sales commission processes, CaptivateIQ is delivering elegant user experiences and automation on frequently executed and manual tasks. The updated features provide a delightful payee experience, making it easier for revenue teams to use, and offer greater performance and payout visibility. CaptivateIQ is also providing enterprise-grade support for improved workflow automation.

"Teams involved in the compensation process need a flexible, easy-to-use commission management solution," said Naveed Makhani, vice president of product for CaptivateIQ. "The features we are announcing today are a direct result of customer feedback – the ability to quickly automate complex plans, a familiar, intuitive user interface, and visibility into disparate data sources. We are offering the capabilities to help them move faster and make more informed business decisions – saving time and reducing frustration.

New product enhancements include:

Elegant payout statements for extreme clarity: CaptivateIQ's redesigned statements offer functionality that clarifies payout details. Available with one click, statements include a digestible layout, enhanced visualizations, improved tables, labeled charts and streamlined approvals and review processes. CaptivateIQ has improved its up-to-the-minute transparency through its mobile web experience and is embedded on the Salesforce Mobile App .

Customizable dashboards for reporting across all levels: Using dashboards and one-click data visualization downloads, administrators can share insights with anyone – even with members who don't have a login. Administrators can create easy-to-digest reporting and visualizations for the C-suite, offering views on compensation plan data, incentive plans and goals.

Salesforce integration for improved efficiency: CaptivateIQ has updated its Salesforce integration to enable improved efficiency and transparency. The series of updates include "Schema Explorer" to discover available fields for queries, a "Run Test Query" function to ensure query effectiveness before task initiation, and "Navigation Links" to effectively map data connector resources to their respective worksheets for improved traceability.

To learn more about the product enhancements, visit www.captivateiq.com .

About CaptivateIQ

CaptivateIQ, the new standard in commission management, enables companies to reclaim the power of incentives with a platform built for revenue teams. Leading companies like Intercom and Gong rely on CaptivateIQ to transform their data, build any commission plan, and simplify their workflows to maximize productivity and achieve revenue goals. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company is backed by tier-one investors including Sequoia, Accel, ICONIQ Growth, Sapphire, Bessemer, Foundation Capital, Workday Ventures and Y Combinator. To learn more, visit www.captivateiq.com and follow @captivateiq.

Media Contact:

Tom Hannigan

Bateman Agency for CaptivateIQ

captivateiq@batemanagency.com

Elegant payout statements for extreme clarity (PRNewswire)

CaptivateIQ (PRNewsfoto/CaptivateIQ) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CaptivateIQ