Toshiba's 2021 Category Bestseller Smart Counter Microwave Oven Offers a Futuristic Interactive Hands-free Kitchen Experience

FOSHAN, China, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toshiba, the premium home appliances brand offering crafted breakthrough solutions with details that really matter, received a resounding endorsement from consumers when its latest Smart Countertop Microwave Oven ML-EM34P(SS) was named the 2021 bestseller in its category.

Toshiba Smart Microwave Oven, ML-EM34P(SS) (PRNewswire)

Using an Echo device, the Alexa-enabled interactive hands-free Toshiba ML-EM34P(SS) creates a futuristic convenient cooking experience. Users can ask Alexa to fulfill different cooking tasks or remotely manage the smart microwave oven with just a few taps on their phone via Toshiba's smart home app.

Toshiba ML-EM34P(SS) Smart Microwave Oven Works with Alexa, equipped with built-in humidity sensor and sound on/off function, 1100W, 1. 3 Cu. Ft. (PRNewswire)

Preparing favorite dishes such as pizza, chicken wings, and popcorn is easier than ever before with 23 built-in preset menus. After the food and weight is selected, the Toshiba Smart Countertop Microwave Oven automatically identifies the appropriate power level and duration and begins cooking. Once in use, the built-in humidity sensor constantly monitors the humidity level of the food and automatically adjusts the power level for optimal heating at all times.

Guided by Toshiba's commitment to detail-focused design, the microwave boasts genuine quality-of-life enhancements such as the silent mode and the energy-saving ECO mode. In addition, its compact size and stainless-steel finish ensure the microwave looks and fits well in most kitchens regardless of space or design.

Powerful yet refined, this Toshiba Smart Countertop Microwave Oven is another reflection of the brand's uncompromising philosophy that details matter. Rooted in a pioneering culture and spirit of craftsmanship, Toshiba has combined the latest technologies with seamless designs to ensure high performance and ultimate convenience for users. Aiming to create a connected home of the future, the company has designed, engineered, and manufactured its latest range of smart appliances with the highest attention to the details that matter most to people.

This Smart Toshiba product is available on Amazon and during 15 to 21 April 2022 there is a special 10% discount.

CONTACT: Yan Siqi, yansq17@midea.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Toshiba