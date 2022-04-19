Senior Connect
Johnson & Johnson Reports Q1 2022 Results

Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Total sales growth of 5.0% to $23.4 Billion with operational growth of 7.7%* and adjusted operational growth of 7.9%*
  • Earnings per share of $1.93 decreasing 16.8% and adjusted earnings per share of $2.67 increasing 3.1%*
  • Company maintaining 2022 full-year guidance for adjusted operational earnings per share and base business operational sales
  • Given global supply surplus and demand uncertainty, the Company is suspending COVID-19 Vaccine sales guidance, with no impact to adjusted operational earnings per share guidance

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for first-quarter 2022. "Our first quarter results demonstrate strong performance across the enterprise, despite macro-economic headwinds. I am incredibly proud of Johnson & Johnson's 144,000 employees for their relentless passion and Credo-based commitment to delivering transformative healthcare solutions to patients and customers around the world," said Joaquin Duato, Chief Executive Officer.  "Looking ahead, I remain confident in the future of Johnson & Johnson as we continue advancing our portfolio and innovative pipeline."

OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS



Q1

($ in Millions, except EPS)

2022

2021

%  Change

Reported Sales

$       23,426

$       22,321

5.0%

Net Earnings

5,149

6,197

(16.9)%

EPS (diluted)

$           1.93

$           2.32

(16.8)%






Q1

Non-GAAP* ($ in Millions, except EPS)

2022

2021

%  Change

Operational Sales1,2



7.7%

Adjusted Operational Sales1,3



7.9%

Adjusted Net Earnings1,4

7,129

6,924

3.0%

Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4

$           2.67

$           2.59

3.1%



1

Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 

2

Excludes the impact of translational currency

3

Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency

4

Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items


Note: values may have been rounded

REGIONAL SALES RESULTS


Q1


%  Change

($ in Millions)

2022

2021

Reported

Operational1,2

Currency

Adjusted
Operational1,3

U.S.

$      11,414

$      11,111

2.7%

2.7

-

2.8

International

12,012

11,210

7.2%

12.6

(5.4)

12.9

Worldwide

$      23,426

$      22,321

5.0%

7.7

(2.7)

7.9



1

Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules

2

Excludes the impact of translational currency

3

Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency


Note: values may have been rounded

SEGMENT SALES RESULTS


Q1


%  Change

($ in Millions)

2022

2021

Reported

Operational1,2

Currency

Adjusted
Operational1,3

Consumer Health4

$         3,586

$         3,641

(1.5)%

0.8

(2.3)

1.6

Pharmaceutical4

12,869

12,101

6.3%

9.3

(3.0)

9.3

MedTech

6,971

6,579

5.9%

8.5

(2.6)

8.6

Worldwide

$       23,426

$      22,321

5.0%

7.7

(2.7)

7.9



1

Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules

2

Excludes the impact of translational currency

3

Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency

4

Certain international OTC products, primarily in China, were reclassified from the Pharmaceutical segment to the Consumer Health segment based on operational changes in their respective regions           


Note: The MedTech segment was previously referred to as the Medical Devices segment


     Values may have been rounded

FIRST QUARTER 2022 SEGMENT COMMENTARY:

Consumer Health
Consumer Health worldwide adjusted operational sales, which exclude the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, increased 1.6%* primarily driven by over-the-counter (OTC) products. Major contributors to growth in OTC were upper respiratory products, TYLENOL and MOTRIN analgesics, and IMODIUM in digestive health products. Growth was partially offset by external supply constraints mainly impacting Skin Health / Beauty.

Pharmaceutical
Pharmaceutical worldwide adjusted operational sales, which exclude the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, grew 9.3%* driven by DARZALEX (daratumumab), a biologic for the treatment of multiple myeloma, STELARA (ustekinumab), a biologic for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, TREMFYA (guselkumab), a biologic for the treatment of adults living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, and for adults with active psoriatic arthritis, ERLEADA (apalutamide), a next-generation androgen receptor inhibitor for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer, and INVEGA SUSTENNA/XEPLION and INVEGA TRINZA/TREVICTA (paliperidone palmitate), long-acting, injectable atypical antipsychotics for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. Also contributing to growth were sales of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine (Ad26.COV2.S) for the prevention of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This growth was partially offset by declines in sales of REMICADE (infliximab), a biologic approved for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, XARELTO (rivaroxaban), a direct oral anticoagulant, and ZYTIGA (abiratone acetate), an oral, once-daily medication for use in combination with prednisone for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

MedTech
MedTech worldwide adjusted operational sales, which exclude the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, grew 8.6%*, driven by electrophysiology products in Interventional Solutions, contact lenses and surgical vision products in Vision, wound closure products in General Surgery, biosurgery in Advanced Surgery, and hips, trauma, and knees in Orthopaedics.

NOTABLE NEW ANNOUCEMENTS IN THE QUARTER:
The information contained in this section should be read in conjunction with Johnson & Johnson's other disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. The reader is also encouraged to review all other news releases and information available in the Investors section of the company's website at news releases, as well as www.factsabouttalc.comwww.factsaboutourprescriptionopioids.com, and www.LTLManagementInformation.com.

Regulatory Decisions

U.S. FDA Approves CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel), Janssen's First Cell Therapy, a BCMA-Directed CAR-T Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

(press release)

U.S. FDA Approves CABENUVA (rilpivirine and cabotegravir) for Use Every Two Months, Expanding the Label of the First and Only Long-Acting HIV Treatment

(press release)

U.S. FDA Approves CABENUVA (cabotegravir and rilpivirine) for Adolescents, Expanding the Indication of the First and Only Complete Long-Acting Injectable HIV Regimen1

(press release)

U.S. FDA Approves Streamlined Process for Initiating HIV Therapy with CABENUVA (cabotegravir and rilpivirine), the First and Only Complete Long-Acting Injectable HIV Treatment

(press release)

Regulatory Submissions

Janssen Submits Marketing Authorisation Application to the European Medicines Agency Seeking Approval of Bispecific Antibody Teclistamab for the Treatment of Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

(press release)

Janssen Seeks Approval of a New Indication for IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) for Use in Patients with Untreated Mantle Cell Lymphoma

(press release)

Other

Janssen Presents New Data Demonstrating the Combination of Niraparib and Abiraterone Acetate Plus Prednisone Significantly Improved Radiographic Progression-Free Survival as a First-Line Therapy in Patients with HRR Gene-Mutated Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer

(press release)

Johnson & Johnson Statement on Nationwide Opioid Settlement Agreement

(press release)

DePuy Synthes Further Reimagines Knee Restoration with the Addition of Two New Innovations to the ATTUNE Knee Portfolio

(press release)

Janssen Initiates First-of-its-Kind Clinical Study to Bridge Critical Gaps in Care for People of Color with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis

(press release)

Johnson & Johnson Statement on War in Ukraine

(press release)

1Subsequent to the quarter

FULL-YEAR 2022 GUIDANCE:
Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Please note that the Company has suspended guidance on its COVID-19 Vaccine sales. The table below excludes COVID-19 Vaccine sales from Adjusted Operational Sales, Operational Sales, and Estimated Reported Sales.

($ in Billions, except EPS)           

April 2022

January 2022

Adjusted Operational Sales1,2,5

Change vs. Prior Year

6.5% – 7.5%

6.5% – 7.5%

Operational Sales2,5

Change vs. Prior Year

$97.3B – $98.3B

6.5% – 7.5%

$97.3B – $98.3B

6.5% – 7.5%

Estimated Reported Sales3,5

Change vs. Prior Year

$94.8B – $95.8B

3.8% – 4.8%

$95.9B - $96.9B

5.0% – 6.0%




Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4

Change vs. Prior Year

$10.60 - $10.80

8.2% – 10.2%

$10.60 - $10.80

8.2% – 10.2%

Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4

Change vs. Prior Year

$10.15 - $10.35

3.6% – 5.6%

$10.40 - $10.60

6.1% – 8.2%



1

Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures

2

Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency

3

Calculated using Euro Average Rate: January 2022 = $1.14 and April = $1.09 (Illustrative purposes only)

Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

5

Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine


Note: percentages may have been rounded

Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast.

WEBCAST INFORMATION:
Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website. A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investors section of the company's website at events-and-presentations.

ABOUT JOHNSON & JOHNSON:
At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:
* "Operational sales growth" excluding the impact of translational currency, "adjusted operational sales growth" excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted diluted earnings per share" and "adjusted operational diluted earnings per share" excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investors section of the company's website at quarterly-results.

Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company's website at quarterly-results. These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, a pharmaceutical pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today's earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investors section of the company's website at quarterly-results.

NOTE TO INVESTORS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, market position and business strategy, and the anticipated separation of the Company's Consumer Health business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the company to successfully execute strategic plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies; the Company's ability to satisfy the necessary conditions to consummate the separation of the Company's Consumer Health business on a timely basis or at all; the Company's ability to successfully separate the Company's Consumer Health business and realize the anticipated benefits from the separation; the New Consumer Health Company's ability to succeed as a standalone publicly traded company; and risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, material delays and cancellations of medical procedures, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to the business, or on the company's ability to execute business continuity plans, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2022, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries










Supplementary Sales Data




















(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)

FIRST QUARTER






 Percent Change


2022


2021


Total


Operations


Currency

Sales to customers by










segment of business




















Consumer Health (1)










    U.S.

$   1,557


1,611


(3.4)

%

(3.4)


-

    International

2,029


2,030


0.0


4.1


(4.1)


3,586


3,641


(1.5)


0.8


(2.3)











Pharmaceutical (1)










    U.S.

6,632


6,446


2.9


2.9


-

    International

6,237


5,655


10.3


16.7


(6.4)


12,869


12,101


6.3


9.3


(3.0)











MedTech (2)










    U.S.

3,225


3,054


5.6


5.6


-

    International

3,746


3,525


6.3


11.1


(4.8)


6,971


6,579


5.9


8.5


(2.6)











U.S.

11,414


11,111


2.7


2.7


-

International

12,012


11,210


7.2


12.6


(5.4)

Worldwide

$ 23,426


22,321


5.0

%

7.7


(2.7)











Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.



(1) Certain international OTC products, primarily in China, were reclassified from the Pharmaceutical segment to the Consumer Health segment based on operational
changes in their respective regions   

(2) Previously referred to as Medical Devices

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries










Supplementary Sales Data




















(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)

FIRST QUARTER






Percent Change


2022


2021


Total


Operations


Currency

Sales to customers by










geographic area




















U.S.

$  11,414


11,111


2.7

%

2.7


-











Europe

6,024


5,414


11.3


19.5


(8.2)

Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.

1,482


1,424


4.1


5.1


(1.0)

Asia-Pacific, Africa

4,506


4,372


3.1


6.6


(3.5)

International

12,012


11,210


7.2


12.6


(5.4)











Worldwide

$  23,426


22,321


5.0

%

7.7


(2.7)











Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries










Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings 




















(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)

FIRST QUARTER












2022


2021


Percent




Percent




Percent


Increase


Amount


to Sales


Amount


to Sales


(Decrease)

Sales to customers

$      23,426


100.0


$         22,321


100.0


5.0

Cost of products sold

7,598


32.4


7,063


31.7


7.6

Gross Profit

15,828


67.6


15,258


68.3


3.7

Selling, marketing and administrative expenses

5,938


25.4


5,432


24.3


9.3

Research and development expense

3,462


14.8


3,178


14.2


8.9

In-process research and development

610


2.6


-


-



Interest (income) expense, net

(12)


(0.1)


48


0.2



Other (income) expense, net

(102)


(0.4)


(882)


(3.9)



Restructuring

70


0.3


53


0.2



Earnings before provision for taxes on income

5,862


25.0


7,429


33.3


(21.1)

Provision for taxes on income

713


3.0


1,232


5.5


(42.1)

Net earnings

5,149


22.0


6,197


27.8


(16.9)











Net earnings per share (Diluted)

$          1.93




$             2.32




(16.8)











Average shares outstanding (Diluted)

2,666.5




2,672.7















Effective tax rate

12.2

%



16.6

%














Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)










Earnings before provision for taxes on income

$        8,218


35.1


$           8,291


37.1


(0.9)

Net earnings

$        7,129


30.4


$           6,924


31.0


3.0

Net earnings per share (Diluted)

$          2.67




$             2.59




3.1

Effective tax rate

13.3

%



16.5

%














(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.










Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures 








First Quarter


(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data)


2022


2021


Net Earnings, after tax- as reported


$5,149


$6,197








Pre-tax Adjustments 






Intangible Asset Amortization expense


1,108


1,215


IPR&D


610


-


Restructuring related


72


104


Acquisition, integration and divestiture related ¹


-


(538)


(Gains)/losses on securities 


411


35


Medical Device Regulation 2


60


46


Consumer Health separation costs


102


-


Other


(7)


-








Tax Adjustments






Tax impact on special item adjustments 3


(393)


(113)


Consumer Health separation tax related costs


96


-


Tax legislation and other tax related


(79)


(22)


Adjusted Net Earnings, after tax


$7,129


$6,924


Average shares outstanding (Diluted)


2,666.5


2,672.7


Adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)


$2.67


$2.59


Operational adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)


$2.75
















Notes:





1

Acquisition, integration and divestiture related for the first quarter of 2021 primarily includes the gain on the divestiture of 2 Pharmaceutical brands outside of the U.S.  

2

European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) costs represent one-time compliance costs for the Company's previously registered products. MDR is a replacement of the existing European Medical Devices Directive regulatory framework, and manufacturers of currently marketed medical devices were required to comply with EU MDR beginning in May 2021. The Company considers the adoption of EU MDR to be a significant one-time regulatory change and is not indicative of on-going operations.  The Company has excluded only external third-party regulatory and consulting costs from its MedTech operating segments' measures of profit and loss used for making operating decisions and assessing performance which is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

3

The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure


















Adjusted Operational Sales Growth

 FIRST QUARTER 2022 ACTUAL vs. 2021 ACTUAL 


 Segments 



 Consumer Health 


 Pharmaceutical 


 MedTech 


 Total 

 WW As Reported 


(1.5)%


6.3%


5.9%


5.0%

 U.S. 


(3.4)%


2.9%


5.6%


2.7%

 International 


0.0%


10.3%


6.3%


7.2%










 WW Currency 


(2.3)


(3.0)


(2.6)


(2.7)

 U.S. 


-


-


-


-

 International 


(4.1)


(6.4)


(4.8)


(5.4)










 WW Operational 


0.8%


9.3%


8.5%


7.7%

 U.S. 


(3.4)%


2.9%


5.6%


2.7%

 International 


4.1%


16.7%


11.1%


12.6%










Skin Health / Beauty









Dr. Ci Labo - Sedona


0.6






0.1

 U.S. 


0.0






0.0

 International 


1.1






0.2










All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures


0.2


0.0


0.1


0.1

 U.S. 


0.2


0.0


0.1


0.1

 International 


0.1


0.0


0.1


0.1










WW Adjusted Operational


1.6%


9.3%


8.6%


7.9%

 U.S. 


(3.2)%


2.9%


5.7%


2.8%

 International 


5.3%


16.7%


11.2%


12.9%










Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum.




REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)


FIRST QUARTER






% Change



2022


2021

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

CONSUMER HEALTH SEGMENT (2,3) 








OTC (5)








US


$             670


599

11.8%

11.8%

-

Intl


791


673

17.5%

21.7%

-4.2%

WW


1,461


1,273

14.8%

17.1%

-2.3%

SKIN HEALTH / BEAUTY








US


544


634

-14.2%

-14.2%

-

Intl


468


529

-11.6%

-7.1%

-4.5%

WW


1,012


1,163

-13.0%

-11.0%

-2.0%

ORAL CARE








US


143


163

-12.6%

-12.6%

-

Intl


223


254

-12.0%

-8.6%

-3.4%

WW


366


417

-12.2%

-10.2%

-2.0%

BABY CARE








US


85


96

-11.5%

-11.5%

-

Intl


270


293

-7.7%

-4.8%

-2.9%

WW


355


389

-8.6%

-6.4%

-2.2%

WOMEN'S HEALTH








US


3


3

7.2%

7.2%

-

Intl


224


219

2.5%

8.3%

-5.8%

WW


228


222

2.6%

8.3%

-5.7%

WOUND CARE / OTHER








US


112


115

-3.3%

-3.3%

-

Intl


52


61

-15.3%

-14.5%

-0.8%

WW


164


177

-7.4%

-7.2%

-0.2%









TOTAL CONSUMER HEALTH








US


1,557


1,611

-3.4%

-3.4%

-

Intl


2,029


2,030

0.0%

4.1%

-4.1%

WW


$          3,586


3,641

-1.5%

0.8%

-2.3%

















See footnotes at end of schedule









REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)


FIRST QUARTER






% Change

PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT (2,3)


2022


2021

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency









IMMUNOLOGY








US


$          2,501


2,413

3.7%

3.7%

-

Intl


1,617


1,501

7.7%

13.7%

-6.0%

WW


4,119


3,914

5.2%

7.5%

-2.3%

REMICADE








US 


358


489

-26.8%

-26.8%

-

US Exports (4)


80


57

40.5%

40.5%

-

Intl


225


232

-2.6%

-1.0%

-1.6%

WW


663


777

-14.7%

-14.2%

-0.5%

SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA








US


287


255

12.5%

12.5%

-

Intl


283


307

-7.6%

-1.9%

-5.7%

WW


571


562

1.5%

4.7%

-3.2%

STELARA








US


1,379


1,331

3.6%

3.6%

-

Intl


909


817

11.2%

17.8%

-6.6%

WW


2,288


2,148

6.5%

9.0%

-2.5%

TREMFYA








US


391


274

42.7%

42.7%

-

Intl


199


143

38.8%

47.9%

-9.1%

WW


590


418

41.3%

44.5%

-3.2%

OTHER IMMUNOLOGY








US


6


7

-3.2%

-3.2%

-

Intl


0


2

*

*

   * 

WW


6


8

-22.0%

-22.0%

-

INFECTIOUS DISEASES (5)








US


461


512

-10.0%

-10.0%

-

Intl


836


485

72.3%

78.6%

-6.3%

WW


1,297


998

30.0%

33.1%

-3.1%

COVID-19 VACCINE








US


75


100

-24.9%

-24.9%

-

Intl


382


0

*

*

   * 

WW


457


100

*

*

   * 

EDURANT / rilpivirine








US


9


10

-12.6%

-12.6%

-

Intl


239


233

2.5%

10.5%

-8.0%

WW


248


243

1.8%

9.6%

-7.8%

PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA








US


369


380

-3.1%

-3.1%

-

Intl


132


166

-20.3%

-15.9%

-4.4%

WW


501


546

-8.3%

-6.9%

-1.4%

OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES








US


8


21

-62.5%

-62.5%

-

Intl


83


87

-3.8%

1.6%

-5.4%

WW


91


108

-15.3%

-11.0%

-4.3%


REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)


FIRST QUARTER






% Change



2022


2021

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

NEUROSCIENCE (5)








US


843


771

9.3%

9.3%

-

Intl


898


943

-4.8%

1.5%

-6.3%

WW


1,741


1,715

1.5%

5.0%

-3.5%

CONCERTA / Methylphenidate








US


35


47

-26.5%

-26.5%

-

Intl


122


123

-1.3%

3.5%

-4.8%

WW


157


171

-8.3%

-4.8%

-3.5%

INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /
INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA








US


661


589

12.2%

12.2%

-

Intl


387


376

3.0%

9.9%

-6.9%

WW


1,048


965

8.6%

11.3%

-2.7%

RISPERDAL CONSTA








US


63


67

-6.4%

-6.4%

-

Intl


66


89

-26.1%

-19.6%

-6.5%

WW


129


157

-17.6%

-13.9%

-3.7%

OTHER NEUROSCIENCE








US


84


67

25.5%

25.5%

-

Intl


323


355

-8.9%

-2.8%

-6.1%

WW


408


422

-3.5%

1.7%

-5.2%

ONCOLOGY








US


1,582


1,377

14.9%

14.9%

-

Intl


2,369


2,193

8.0%

15.0%

-7.0%

WW


3,950


3,570

10.6%

14.9%

-4.3%

DARZALEX








US


953


691

37.9%

37.9%

-

Intl


903


674

34.0%

42.7%

-8.7%

WW


1,856


1,365

36.0%

40.3%

-4.3%

ERLEADA








US


206


171

20.3%

20.3%

-

Intl


194


90

*

*

   * 

WW


400


261

53.0%

57.5%

-4.5%

IMBRUVICA








US


370


444

-16.7%

-16.7%

-

Intl


668


680

-1.8%

4.5%

-6.3%

WW


1,038


1,125

-7.7%

-3.9%

-3.8%

ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate








US


19


50

-62.1%

-62.1%

-

Intl


520


588

-11.6%

-5.7%

-5.9%

WW


539


638

-15.6%

-10.1%

-5.5%

OTHER ONCOLOGY








US


34


21

63.1%

63.1%

-

Intl


84


161

-47.7%

-44.6%

-3.1%

WW


118


182

-35.1%

-32.3%

-2.8%


REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)


FIRST QUARTER






% Change



2022


2021

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

PULMONARY HYPERTENSION








US


572


573

-0.2%

-0.2%

-

Intl


279


288

-2.9%

4.0%

-6.9%

WW


852


861

-1.1%

1.2%

-2.3%

OPSUMIT








US


273


272

0.5%

0.5%

-

Intl


170


179

-4.8%

2.0%

-6.8%

WW


443


450

-1.6%

1.1%

-2.7%

UPTRAVI








US


269


259

3.9%

3.9%

-

Intl


56


46

20.9%

28.8%

-7.9%

WW


325


305

6.5%

7.7%

-1.2%

OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION








US


30


42

-29.0%

-29.0%

-

Intl


53


63

-15.2%

-8.4%

-6.8%

WW


83


105

-20.8%

-16.8%

-4.0%

CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER (5)








US


672


799

-15.8%

-15.8%

-

Intl


238


245

-3.0%

0.9%

-3.9%

WW


910


1,044

-12.8%

-11.9%

-0.9%

XARELTO








US


508


589

-13.8%

-13.8%

-

Intl


-


-

-

-

-

WW


508


589

-13.8%

-13.8%

-

INVOKANA / INVOKAMET








US


60


87

-30.7%

-30.7%

-

Intl


68


63

7.5%

11.1%

-3.6%

WW


128


150

-14.6%

-13.1%

-1.5%

OTHER








US


104


122

-14.9%

-14.9%

-

Intl


170


182

-6.6%

-2.6%

-4.0%

WW


274


305

-10.0%

-7.5%

-2.5%

TOTAL PHARMACEUTICAL








US


6,632


6,446

2.9%

2.9%

-

Intl


6,237


5,655

10.3%

16.7%

-6.4%

WW


$        12,869


12,101

6.3%

9.3%

-3.0%

















See footnotes at end of schedule









REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)


FIRST QUARTER






% Change

MEDTECH SEGMENT (2,3,6)


2022


2021

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency









INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS








US


$             494


434

13.8%

13.8%

-

Intl


597


514

16.2%

20.4%

-4.2%

WW


1,092


949

15.1%

17.4%

-2.3%

ORTHOPAEDICS








US 


1,289


1,249

3.2%

3.2%

-

Intl


899


864

4.1%

9.1%

-5.0%

WW


2,188


2,113

3.5%

5.6%

-2.1%

HIPS








US


225


209

7.3%

7.3%

-

Intl


164


146

12.2%

17.0%

-4.8%

WW


389


356

9.3%

11.3%

-2.0%

KNEES








US


201


185

8.6%

8.6%

-

Intl


138


132

4.1%

9.1%

-5.0%

WW


339


317

6.7%

8.8%

-2.1%

TRAUMA








US


475


450

5.5%

5.5%

-

Intl


273


282

-3.3%

2.2%

-5.5%

WW


748


733

2.1%

4.2%

-2.1%

SPINE, SPORTS & OTHER








US


387


404

-4.1%

-4.1%

-

Intl


324


303

7.0%

11.7%

-4.7%

WW


712


707

0.6%

2.7%

-2.1%


REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)



FIRST QUARTER







% Change




2022


2021

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency


SURGERY









US


921


898

2.5%

2.5%

-


Intl


1,513


1,474

2.7%

6.6%

-3.9%


WW


2,434


2,372

2.6%

5.0%

-2.4%


ADVANCED









US


417


405

3.0%

3.0%

-


Intl


729


713

2.2%

5.4%

-3.2%


WW


1,146


1,118

2.5%

4.5%

-2.0%


GENERAL









US


504


493

2.1%

2.1%

-


Intl


784


761

3.1%

7.7%

-4.6%


WW


1,288


1,254

2.7%

5.5%

-2.8%


VISION









US


521


472

10.4%

10.4%

-


Intl


736


673

9.4%

16.4%

-7.0%


WW


1,257


1,145

9.8%

13.9%

-4.1%


CONTACT LENSES / OTHER









US


400


371

7.7%

7.7%

-


Intl


511


486

5.1%

12.9%

-7.8%


WW


910


857

6.2%

10.6%

-4.4%


SURGICAL









US


121


101

20.2%

20.2%

-


Intl


226


187

20.5%

25.7%

-5.2%


WW


347


288

20.4%

23.8%

-3.4%











TOTAL MEDTECH









US


3,225


3,054

5.6%

5.6%

-


Intl


3,746


3,525

6.3%

11.1%

-4.8%


WW


$          6,971


6,579

5.9%

8.5%

-2.6%




















Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and,
 therefore, may not recalculate precisely. 


* Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful









(1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency






(2) Unaudited









(3) Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year product disclosures


(4) Reported as U.S. sales









(5) Refer to supplemental sales information schedule


(6) Previously referred to as Medical Devices









Supplemental Sales Information

(Dollars in Millions)

Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to

conform to current year product disclosures



2020


2021


2021

























Full Year




Q1


Q2


Q3


Q4




Full Year




CONSUMER HEALTH SEGMENT (1)








































OTC (2)




















US


2,460




599


675


686


633




2,594




Intl


2,761




673


752


798


811




3,034




WW


5,221




1,273


1,426


1,484


1,444




5,627
























PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT (1)








































INFECTIOUS DISEASES (2)




















OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES




















US


104




21


16


18


11




66




Intl


292




87


71


82


57




297




WW


396




108


88


99


68




363
























NEUROSCIENCE (2)




















OTHER NEUROSCIENCE




















US


298




67


91


81


99




338




Intl


1,312




355


373


298


342




1,368




WW


1,610




422


464


379


441




1,706
























CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER (2,3)




















OTHER




















US


600




122


116


98


110




446




Intl


794




182


178


173


140




673




WW


1,394




305


293


271


250




1,119












































Note : Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding



































(1) Unaudited




















(2) Certain international OTC products, primarily in China, were reclassified from the Pharmaceutical segment to the Consumer Health segment
based on operational changes in their respective regions







(3) Other is inclusive of PROCRIT / EPREX, which was previously disclosed separately











