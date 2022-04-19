Johnson & Johnson Reports Q1 2022 Results

Total sales growth of 5.0% to $23.4 Billion with operational growth of 7.7%* and adjusted operational growth of 7.9%*

Earnings per share of $1.93 decreasing 16.8% and adjusted earnings per share of $2.67 increasing 3.1%*

Company maintaining 2022 full-year guidance for adjusted operational earnings per share and base business operational sales

Given global supply surplus and demand uncertainty, the Company is suspending COVID-19 Vaccine sales guidance, with no impact to adjusted operational earnings per share guidance

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for first-quarter 2022. "Our first quarter results demonstrate strong performance across the enterprise, despite macro-economic headwinds. I am incredibly proud of Johnson & Johnson's 144,000 employees for their relentless passion and Credo-based commitment to delivering transformative healthcare solutions to patients and customers around the world," said Joaquin Duato, Chief Executive Officer. "Looking ahead, I remain confident in the future of Johnson & Johnson as we continue advancing our portfolio and innovative pipeline."

OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS



Q1 ($ in Millions, except EPS) 2022 2021 % Change Reported Sales $ 23,426 $ 22,321 5.0% Net Earnings 5,149 6,197 (16.9)% EPS (diluted) $ 1.93 $ 2.32 (16.8)%









Q1 Non-GAAP* ($ in Millions, except EPS) 2022 2021 % Change Operational Sales1,2



7.7% Adjusted Operational Sales1,3



7.9% Adjusted Net Earnings1,4 7,129 6,924 3.0% Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4 $ 2.67 $ 2.59 3.1%





1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency 4 Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

Note: values may have been rounded

REGIONAL SALES RESULTS

Q1

% Change ($ in Millions) 2022 2021 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted

Operational1,3 U.S. $ 11,414 $ 11,111 2.7% 2.7 - 2.8 International 12,012 11,210 7.2% 12.6 (5.4) 12.9 Worldwide $ 23,426 $ 22,321 5.0% 7.7 (2.7) 7.9





1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency

Note: values may have been rounded

SEGMENT SALES RESULTS

Q1

% Change ($ in Millions) 2022 2021 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted

Operational1,3 Consumer Health4 $ 3,586 $ 3,641 (1.5)% 0.8 (2.3) 1.6 Pharmaceutical4 12,869 12,101 6.3% 9.3 (3.0) 9.3 MedTech 6,971 6,579 5.9% 8.5 (2.6) 8.6 Worldwide $ 23,426 $ 22,321 5.0% 7.7 (2.7) 7.9





1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency 4 Certain international OTC products, primarily in China, were reclassified from the Pharmaceutical segment to the Consumer Health segment based on operational changes in their respective regions

Note: The MedTech segment was previously referred to as the Medical Devices segment

Values may have been rounded

FIRST QUARTER 2022 SEGMENT COMMENTARY:

Consumer Health

Consumer Health worldwide adjusted operational sales, which exclude the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, increased 1.6%* primarily driven by over-the-counter (OTC) products. Major contributors to growth in OTC were upper respiratory products, TYLENOL and MOTRIN analgesics, and IMODIUM in digestive health products. Growth was partially offset by external supply constraints mainly impacting Skin Health / Beauty.

Pharmaceutical

Pharmaceutical worldwide adjusted operational sales, which exclude the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, grew 9.3%* driven by DARZALEX (daratumumab), a biologic for the treatment of multiple myeloma, STELARA (ustekinumab), a biologic for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, TREMFYA (guselkumab), a biologic for the treatment of adults living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, and for adults with active psoriatic arthritis, ERLEADA (apalutamide), a next-generation androgen receptor inhibitor for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer, and INVEGA SUSTENNA/XEPLION and INVEGA TRINZA/TREVICTA (paliperidone palmitate), long-acting, injectable atypical antipsychotics for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. Also contributing to growth were sales of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine (Ad26.COV2.S) for the prevention of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This growth was partially offset by declines in sales of REMICADE (infliximab), a biologic approved for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, XARELTO (rivaroxaban), a direct oral anticoagulant, and ZYTIGA (abiratone acetate), an oral, once-daily medication for use in combination with prednisone for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

MedTech

MedTech worldwide adjusted operational sales, which exclude the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, grew 8.6%*, driven by electrophysiology products in Interventional Solutions, contact lenses and surgical vision products in Vision, wound closure products in General Surgery, biosurgery in Advanced Surgery, and hips, trauma, and knees in Orthopaedics.

NOTABLE NEW ANNOUCEMENTS IN THE QUARTER:

The information contained in this section should be read in conjunction with Johnson & Johnson's other disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. The reader is also encouraged to review all other news releases and information available in the Investors section of the company's website at news releases, as well as www.factsabouttalc.com, www.factsaboutourprescriptionopioids.com, and www.LTLManagementInformation.com.

Regulatory Decisions U.S. FDA Approves CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel), Janssen's First Cell Therapy, a BCMA-Directed CAR-T Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (press release) U.S. FDA Approves CABENUVA (rilpivirine and cabotegravir) for Use Every Two Months, Expanding the Label of the First and Only Long-Acting HIV Treatment (press release) U.S. FDA Approves CABENUVA (cabotegravir and rilpivirine) for Adolescents, Expanding the Indication of the First and Only Complete Long-Acting Injectable HIV Regimen1 (press release) U.S. FDA Approves Streamlined Process for Initiating HIV Therapy with CABENUVA (cabotegravir and rilpivirine), the First and Only Complete Long-Acting Injectable HIV Treatment (press release) Regulatory Submissions Janssen Submits Marketing Authorisation Application to the European Medicines Agency Seeking Approval of Bispecific Antibody Teclistamab for the Treatment of Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (press release) Janssen Seeks Approval of a New Indication for IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) for Use in Patients with Untreated Mantle Cell Lymphoma (press release) Other Janssen Presents New Data Demonstrating the Combination of Niraparib and Abiraterone Acetate Plus Prednisone Significantly Improved Radiographic Progression-Free Survival as a First-Line Therapy in Patients with HRR Gene-Mutated Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (press release) Johnson & Johnson Statement on Nationwide Opioid Settlement Agreement (press release) DePuy Synthes Further Reimagines Knee Restoration with the Addition of Two New Innovations to the ATTUNE Knee Portfolio (press release) Janssen Initiates First-of-its-Kind Clinical Study to Bridge Critical Gaps in Care for People of Color with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis (press release) Johnson & Johnson Statement on War in Ukraine (press release)

1Subsequent to the quarter

FULL-YEAR 2022 GUIDANCE:

Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Please note that the Company has suspended guidance on its COVID-19 Vaccine sales. The table below excludes COVID-19 Vaccine sales from Adjusted Operational Sales, Operational Sales, and Estimated Reported Sales.

($ in Billions, except EPS) April 2022 January 2022 Adjusted Operational Sales1,2,5 Change vs. Prior Year 6.5% – 7.5% 6.5% – 7.5% Operational Sales2,5 Change vs. Prior Year $97.3B – $98.3B 6.5% – 7.5% $97.3B – $98.3B 6.5% – 7.5% Estimated Reported Sales3,5 Change vs. Prior Year $94.8B – $95.8B 3.8% – 4.8% $95.9B - $96.9B 5.0% – 6.0%





Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4 Change vs. Prior Year $10.60 - $10.80 8.2% – 10.2% $10.60 - $10.80 8.2% – 10.2% Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4 Change vs. Prior Year $10.15 - $10.35 3.6% – 5.6% $10.40 - $10.60 6.1% – 8.2%





1 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures 2 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Calculated using Euro Average Rate: January 2022 = $1.14 and April = $1.09 (Illustrative purposes only) 4 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items 5 Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine

Note: percentages may have been rounded

Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast.

WEBCAST INFORMATION:

Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website. A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investors section of the company's website at events-and-presentations.

ABOUT JOHNSON & JOHNSON:

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

* "Operational sales growth" excluding the impact of translational currency, "adjusted operational sales growth" excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted diluted earnings per share" and "adjusted operational diluted earnings per share" excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investors section of the company's website at quarterly-results.

Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company's website at quarterly-results. These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, a pharmaceutical pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today's earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investors section of the company's website at quarterly-results.

NOTE TO INVESTORS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, market position and business strategy, and the anticipated separation of the Company's Consumer Health business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the company to successfully execute strategic plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies; the Company's ability to satisfy the necessary conditions to consummate the separation of the Company's Consumer Health business on a timely basis or at all; the Company's ability to successfully separate the Company's Consumer Health business and realize the anticipated benefits from the separation; the New Consumer Health Company's ability to succeed as a standalone publicly traded company; and risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, material delays and cancellations of medical procedures, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to the business, or on the company's ability to execute business continuity plans, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2022, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

















Supplementary Sales Data





































(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) FIRST QUARTER









Percent Change

2022

2021

Total

Operations

Currency Sales to customers by

















segment of business





































Consumer Health (1)

















U.S. $ 1,557

1,611

(3.4) % (3.4)

- International 2,029

2,030

0.0

4.1

(4.1)

3,586

3,641

(1.5)

0.8

(2.3)



















Pharmaceutical (1)

















U.S. 6,632

6,446

2.9

2.9

- International 6,237

5,655

10.3

16.7

(6.4)

12,869

12,101

6.3

9.3

(3.0)



















MedTech (2)

















U.S. 3,225

3,054

5.6

5.6

- International 3,746

3,525

6.3

11.1

(4.8)

6,971

6,579

5.9

8.5

(2.6)



















U.S. 11,414

11,111

2.7

2.7

- International 12,012

11,210

7.2

12.6

(5.4) Worldwide $ 23,426

22,321

5.0 % 7.7

(2.7)



















Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.



(1) Certain international OTC products, primarily in China, were reclassified from the Pharmaceutical segment to the Consumer Health segment based on operational

changes in their respective regions (2) Previously referred to as Medical Devices

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

















Supplementary Sales Data





































(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) FIRST QUARTER









Percent Change

2022

2021

Total

Operations

Currency Sales to customers by

















geographic area





































U.S. $ 11,414

11,111

2.7 % 2.7

-



















Europe 6,024

5,414

11.3

19.5

(8.2) Western Hemisphere excluding U.S. 1,482

1,424

4.1

5.1

(1.0) Asia-Pacific, Africa 4,506

4,372

3.1

6.6

(3.5) International 12,012

11,210

7.2

12.6

(5.4)



















Worldwide $ 23,426

22,321

5.0 % 7.7

(2.7)



















Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

















Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings





































(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) FIRST QUARTER





















2022

2021

Percent





Percent





Percent

Increase

Amount

to Sales

Amount

to Sales

(Decrease) Sales to customers $ 23,426

100.0

$ 22,321

100.0

5.0 Cost of products sold 7,598

32.4

7,063

31.7

7.6 Gross Profit 15,828

67.6

15,258

68.3

3.7 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 5,938

25.4

5,432

24.3

9.3 Research and development expense 3,462

14.8

3,178

14.2

8.9 In-process research and development 610

2.6

-

-



Interest (income) expense, net (12)

(0.1)

48

0.2



Other (income) expense, net (102)

(0.4)

(882)

(3.9)



Restructuring 70

0.3

53

0.2



Earnings before provision for taxes on income 5,862

25.0

7,429

33.3

(21.1) Provision for taxes on income 713

3.0

1,232

5.5

(42.1) Net earnings 5,149

22.0

6,197

27.8

(16.9)



















Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 1.93





$ 2.32





(16.8)



















Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,666.5





2,672.7



























Effective tax rate 12.2 %



16.6 %

























Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)

















Earnings before provision for taxes on income $ 8,218

35.1

$ 8,291

37.1

(0.9) Net earnings $ 7,129

30.4

$ 6,924

31.0

3.0 Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 2.67





$ 2.59





3.1 Effective tax rate 13.3 %



16.5 %

























(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.



















Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures













First Quarter

(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data)

2022

2021

Net Earnings, after tax- as reported

$5,149

$6,197













Pre-tax Adjustments









Intangible Asset Amortization expense

1,108

1,215

IPR&D

610

-

Restructuring related

72

104

Acquisition, integration and divestiture related ¹

-

(538)

(Gains)/losses on securities

411

35

Medical Device Regulation 2

60

46

Consumer Health separation costs

102

-

Other

(7)

-













Tax Adjustments









Tax impact on special item adjustments 3

(393)

(113)

Consumer Health separation tax related costs

96

-

Tax legislation and other tax related

(79)

(22)

Adjusted Net Earnings, after tax

$7,129

$6,924

Average shares outstanding (Diluted)

2,666.5

2,672.7

Adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)

$2.67

$2.59

Operational adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)

$2.75





























Notes:







1 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related for the first quarter of 2021 primarily includes the gain on the divestiture of 2 Pharmaceutical brands outside of the U.S. 2 European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) costs represent one-time compliance costs for the Company's previously registered products. MDR is a replacement of the existing European Medical Devices Directive regulatory framework, and manufacturers of currently marketed medical devices were required to comply with EU MDR beginning in May 2021. The Company considers the adoption of EU MDR to be a significant one-time regulatory change and is not indicative of on-going operations. The Company has excluded only external third-party regulatory and consulting costs from its MedTech operating segments' measures of profit and loss used for making operating decisions and assessing performance which is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. 3 The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

































Adjusted Operational Sales Growth FIRST QUARTER 2022 ACTUAL vs. 2021 ACTUAL

Segments



Consumer Health

Pharmaceutical

MedTech

Total WW As Reported

(1.5)%

6.3%

5.9%

5.0% U.S.

(3.4)%

2.9%

5.6%

2.7% International

0.0%

10.3%

6.3%

7.2%

















WW Currency

(2.3)

(3.0)

(2.6)

(2.7) U.S.

-

-

-

- International

(4.1)

(6.4)

(4.8)

(5.4)

















WW Operational

0.8%

9.3%

8.5%

7.7% U.S.

(3.4)%

2.9%

5.6%

2.7% International

4.1%

16.7%

11.1%

12.6%

















Skin Health / Beauty















Dr. Ci Labo - Sedona

0.6









0.1 U.S.

0.0









0.0 International

1.1









0.2

















All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures

0.2

0.0

0.1

0.1 U.S.

0.2

0.0

0.1

0.1 International

0.1

0.0

0.1

0.1

















WW Adjusted Operational

1.6%

9.3%

8.6%

7.9% U.S.

(3.2)%

2.9%

5.7%

2.8% International

5.3%

16.7%

11.2%

12.9%

















Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum.







REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

FIRST QUARTER









% Change



2022

2021 Reported Operational (1) Currency CONSUMER HEALTH SEGMENT (2,3)













OTC (5)













US

$ 670

599 11.8% 11.8% - Intl

791

673 17.5% 21.7% -4.2% WW

1,461

1,273 14.8% 17.1% -2.3% SKIN HEALTH / BEAUTY













US

544

634 -14.2% -14.2% - Intl

468

529 -11.6% -7.1% -4.5% WW

1,012

1,163 -13.0% -11.0% -2.0% ORAL CARE













US

143

163 -12.6% -12.6% - Intl

223

254 -12.0% -8.6% -3.4% WW

366

417 -12.2% -10.2% -2.0% BABY CARE













US

85

96 -11.5% -11.5% - Intl

270

293 -7.7% -4.8% -2.9% WW

355

389 -8.6% -6.4% -2.2% WOMEN'S HEALTH













US

3

3 7.2% 7.2% - Intl

224

219 2.5% 8.3% -5.8% WW

228

222 2.6% 8.3% -5.7% WOUND CARE / OTHER













US

112

115 -3.3% -3.3% - Intl

52

61 -15.3% -14.5% -0.8% WW

164

177 -7.4% -7.2% -0.2%















TOTAL CONSUMER HEALTH













US

1,557

1,611 -3.4% -3.4% - Intl

2,029

2,030 0.0% 4.1% -4.1% WW

$ 3,586

3,641 -1.5% 0.8% -2.3%































See footnotes at end of schedule

















REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

FIRST QUARTER









% Change PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT (2,3)

2022

2021 Reported Operational (1) Currency















IMMUNOLOGY













US

$ 2,501

2,413 3.7% 3.7% - Intl

1,617

1,501 7.7% 13.7% -6.0% WW

4,119

3,914 5.2% 7.5% -2.3% REMICADE













US

358

489 -26.8% -26.8% - US Exports (4)

80

57 40.5% 40.5% - Intl

225

232 -2.6% -1.0% -1.6% WW

663

777 -14.7% -14.2% -0.5% SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA













US

287

255 12.5% 12.5% - Intl

283

307 -7.6% -1.9% -5.7% WW

571

562 1.5% 4.7% -3.2% STELARA













US

1,379

1,331 3.6% 3.6% - Intl

909

817 11.2% 17.8% -6.6% WW

2,288

2,148 6.5% 9.0% -2.5% TREMFYA













US

391

274 42.7% 42.7% - Intl

199

143 38.8% 47.9% -9.1% WW

590

418 41.3% 44.5% -3.2% OTHER IMMUNOLOGY













US

6

7 -3.2% -3.2% - Intl

0

2 * * * WW

6

8 -22.0% -22.0% - INFECTIOUS DISEASES (5)













US

461

512 -10.0% -10.0% - Intl

836

485 72.3% 78.6% -6.3% WW

1,297

998 30.0% 33.1% -3.1% COVID-19 VACCINE













US

75

100 -24.9% -24.9% - Intl

382

0 * * * WW

457

100 * * * EDURANT / rilpivirine













US

9

10 -12.6% -12.6% - Intl

239

233 2.5% 10.5% -8.0% WW

248

243 1.8% 9.6% -7.8% PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA













US

369

380 -3.1% -3.1% - Intl

132

166 -20.3% -15.9% -4.4% WW

501

546 -8.3% -6.9% -1.4% OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES













US

8

21 -62.5% -62.5% - Intl

83

87 -3.8% 1.6% -5.4% WW

91

108 -15.3% -11.0% -4.3%



REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

FIRST QUARTER









% Change



2022

2021 Reported Operational (1) Currency NEUROSCIENCE (5)













US

843

771 9.3% 9.3% - Intl

898

943 -4.8% 1.5% -6.3% WW

1,741

1,715 1.5% 5.0% -3.5% CONCERTA / Methylphenidate













US

35

47 -26.5% -26.5% - Intl

122

123 -1.3% 3.5% -4.8% WW

157

171 -8.3% -4.8% -3.5% INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /

INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA













US

661

589 12.2% 12.2% - Intl

387

376 3.0% 9.9% -6.9% WW

1,048

965 8.6% 11.3% -2.7% RISPERDAL CONSTA













US

63

67 -6.4% -6.4% - Intl

66

89 -26.1% -19.6% -6.5% WW

129

157 -17.6% -13.9% -3.7% OTHER NEUROSCIENCE













US

84

67 25.5% 25.5% - Intl

323

355 -8.9% -2.8% -6.1% WW

408

422 -3.5% 1.7% -5.2% ONCOLOGY













US

1,582

1,377 14.9% 14.9% - Intl

2,369

2,193 8.0% 15.0% -7.0% WW

3,950

3,570 10.6% 14.9% -4.3% DARZALEX













US

953

691 37.9% 37.9% - Intl

903

674 34.0% 42.7% -8.7% WW

1,856

1,365 36.0% 40.3% -4.3% ERLEADA













US

206

171 20.3% 20.3% - Intl

194

90 * * * WW

400

261 53.0% 57.5% -4.5% IMBRUVICA













US

370

444 -16.7% -16.7% - Intl

668

680 -1.8% 4.5% -6.3% WW

1,038

1,125 -7.7% -3.9% -3.8% ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate













US

19

50 -62.1% -62.1% - Intl

520

588 -11.6% -5.7% -5.9% WW

539

638 -15.6% -10.1% -5.5% OTHER ONCOLOGY













US

34

21 63.1% 63.1% - Intl

84

161 -47.7% -44.6% -3.1% WW

118

182 -35.1% -32.3% -2.8%



REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

FIRST QUARTER









% Change



2022

2021 Reported Operational (1) Currency PULMONARY HYPERTENSION













US

572

573 -0.2% -0.2% - Intl

279

288 -2.9% 4.0% -6.9% WW

852

861 -1.1% 1.2% -2.3% OPSUMIT













US

273

272 0.5% 0.5% - Intl

170

179 -4.8% 2.0% -6.8% WW

443

450 -1.6% 1.1% -2.7% UPTRAVI













US

269

259 3.9% 3.9% - Intl

56

46 20.9% 28.8% -7.9% WW

325

305 6.5% 7.7% -1.2% OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION













US

30

42 -29.0% -29.0% - Intl

53

63 -15.2% -8.4% -6.8% WW

83

105 -20.8% -16.8% -4.0% CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER (5)













US

672

799 -15.8% -15.8% - Intl

238

245 -3.0% 0.9% -3.9% WW

910

1,044 -12.8% -11.9% -0.9% XARELTO













US

508

589 -13.8% -13.8% - Intl

-

- - - - WW

508

589 -13.8% -13.8% - INVOKANA / INVOKAMET













US

60

87 -30.7% -30.7% - Intl

68

63 7.5% 11.1% -3.6% WW

128

150 -14.6% -13.1% -1.5% OTHER













US

104

122 -14.9% -14.9% - Intl

170

182 -6.6% -2.6% -4.0% WW

274

305 -10.0% -7.5% -2.5% TOTAL PHARMACEUTICAL













US

6,632

6,446 2.9% 2.9% - Intl

6,237

5,655 10.3% 16.7% -6.4% WW

$ 12,869

12,101 6.3% 9.3% -3.0%































See footnotes at end of schedule

















REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

FIRST QUARTER









% Change MEDTECH SEGMENT (2,3,6)

2022

2021 Reported Operational (1) Currency















INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS













US

$ 494

434 13.8% 13.8% - Intl

597

514 16.2% 20.4% -4.2% WW

1,092

949 15.1% 17.4% -2.3% ORTHOPAEDICS













US

1,289

1,249 3.2% 3.2% - Intl

899

864 4.1% 9.1% -5.0% WW

2,188

2,113 3.5% 5.6% -2.1% HIPS













US

225

209 7.3% 7.3% - Intl

164

146 12.2% 17.0% -4.8% WW

389

356 9.3% 11.3% -2.0% KNEES













US

201

185 8.6% 8.6% - Intl

138

132 4.1% 9.1% -5.0% WW

339

317 6.7% 8.8% -2.1% TRAUMA













US

475

450 5.5% 5.5% - Intl

273

282 -3.3% 2.2% -5.5% WW

748

733 2.1% 4.2% -2.1% SPINE, SPORTS & OTHER













US

387

404 -4.1% -4.1% - Intl

324

303 7.0% 11.7% -4.7% WW

712

707 0.6% 2.7% -2.1%



REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)



FIRST QUARTER











% Change





2022

2021 Reported Operational (1) Currency

SURGERY















US

921

898 2.5% 2.5% -

Intl

1,513

1,474 2.7% 6.6% -3.9%

WW

2,434

2,372 2.6% 5.0% -2.4%

ADVANCED















US

417

405 3.0% 3.0% -

Intl

729

713 2.2% 5.4% -3.2%

WW

1,146

1,118 2.5% 4.5% -2.0%

GENERAL















US

504

493 2.1% 2.1% -

Intl

784

761 3.1% 7.7% -4.6%

WW

1,288

1,254 2.7% 5.5% -2.8%

VISION















US

521

472 10.4% 10.4% -

Intl

736

673 9.4% 16.4% -7.0%

WW

1,257

1,145 9.8% 13.9% -4.1%

CONTACT LENSES / OTHER















US

400

371 7.7% 7.7% -

Intl

511

486 5.1% 12.9% -7.8%

WW

910

857 6.2% 10.6% -4.4%

SURGICAL















US

121

101 20.2% 20.2% -

Intl

226

187 20.5% 25.7% -5.2%

WW

347

288 20.4% 23.8% -3.4%



















TOTAL MEDTECH















US

3,225

3,054 5.6% 5.6% -

Intl

3,746

3,525 6.3% 11.1% -4.8%

WW

$ 6,971

6,579 5.9% 8.5% -2.6%





































Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and,

therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

* Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful















(1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency









(2) Unaudited















(3) Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year product disclosures

(4) Reported as U.S. sales















(5) Refer to supplemental sales information schedule

(6) Previously referred to as Medical Devices

















Supplemental Sales Information



(Dollars in Millions) Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year product disclosures



2020

2021

2021















































Full Year





Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4





Full Year





CONSUMER HEALTH SEGMENT (1)













































































OTC (2)





































US

2,460





599

675

686

633





2,594





Intl

2,761





673

752

798

811





3,034





WW

5,221





1,273

1,426

1,484

1,444





5,627













































PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT (1)













































































INFECTIOUS DISEASES (2)





































OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES





































US

104





21

16

18

11





66





Intl

292





87

71

82

57





297





WW

396





108

88

99

68





363













































NEUROSCIENCE (2)





































OTHER NEUROSCIENCE





































US

298





67

91

81

99





338





Intl

1,312





355

373

298

342





1,368





WW

1,610





422

464

379

441





1,706













































CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER (2,3)





































OTHER





































US

600





122

116

98

110





446





Intl

794





182

178

173

140





673





WW

1,394





305

293

271

250





1,119





















































































Note : Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding



































































(1) Unaudited





































(2) Certain international OTC products, primarily in China, were reclassified from the Pharmaceutical segment to the Consumer Health segment

based on operational changes in their respective regions











(3) Other is inclusive of PROCRIT / EPREX, which was previously disclosed separately





















