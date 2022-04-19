Foundation for Chiropractic Progress Releases White Paper Detailing How Chiropractic Care Enhances the Patient Experience

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about the value of chiropractic care, today announced that it has released a white paper titled "Guiding a Natural, Safer Care Journey" that highlights the numerous ways that chiropractic care enhances the patient experience.

The release of the white paper marks F4CP's celebration of Patient Experience Week, an annual event to recognize healthcare staff who impact patient experience every day. Inspired by members of the Beryl Institute community, Patient Experience Week provides a focused time for organizations to celebrate accomplishments, re-energize efforts and honor the people who dedicate themselves to improving patient experience.

Accordingly, F4CP's white paper examines numerous published studies that describe how chiropractic care has demonstrated efficacy in treating the most common neuromusculoskeletal disorders such as low back pain, neck pain and headaches, in addition to research showing that patients have consistently reported high satisfaction with chiropractic care.

Due to growing concerns about the nation's continued opioid crisis and heightened awareness of the risk of pharmacologic care pathways, Americans are increasingly seeking natural, drug-free methods to manage their pain. Given these challenges, chiropractic care should be a first-line approach to helping patients experience pain relief and improved mobility.

Yet despite patient preferences and clinical guidelines recommending non-drug pain management as a first-line care pathway, many physicians still tend to initially prescribe opioids or other prescription drugs.

Educating other providers in the referral network, such as medical primary care physicians, orthopedic physicians, physical and occupational therapists, can help more of their patients experience pain relief and satisfaction with their care without the risk of opioids or other pharmacologic interventions. Likewise, integrating doctors of chiropractic (DCs) into worksite clinics or multidisciplinary group practices and health systems can yield similar benefits while helping to control healthcare spending.

"F4CP is delighted to celebrate Patient Experience Week with the release of our white paper that illustrates chiropractic care's ability to improve the patient experience through a drug-free approach that is highly effective for managing both acute and chronic neuromusculoskeletal pain," said Sherry McAllister, DC, president of F4CP. "By spreading the word about the outcomes and satisfaction that patients can experience through chiropractic care, DCs can become the preferred choice for patients experiencing neuromusculoskeletal pain."

