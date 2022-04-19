Edenor Informs the Market that on April 5th, 2022, it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora norte S.A. ("edenor" or the "Company"; BYMA/NYSE: EDN), the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina, announces that on April 5th, 2022, it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the '2021 Annual Report') before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'). The 2021 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.edenor.com/en. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's 2021 Annual Report free of charge by requesting a copy within a reasonable period of time from edenor's Investor Relations office, at investor@edenor.com.

For further information, contact:

German Ranftl – Chief Financial Officer

Silvana Coria –Investor Relations Manager

Edenor Building

Av. Del Libertador 6363

(C1428CABA)

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Phone: +54 (11) 4346 5000

ir.edenor.com/en

investor@edenor.com

