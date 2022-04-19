GUANGZHOU, China, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 131st Canton Fair has hosted another "Trade Bridge" event on April 14 to connect Tbilisi of Georgia and Guangzhou. The Fair also signed a global partnership with Georgia via an online signing ceremony and arranged a special event for Georgian wine companies.

Georgia is known as the hometown and place of origin of the wine. With more than 8,000 years of winemaking tradition, the country is the oldest winemaking country in the world. Since the Sino-Georgia free trade agreement took effect, high-quality Georgian wines have entered the Chinese market and they're growing more popular among Chinese consumers.

Bekar Mikaberidze, founder of Georgia "Belt and Road" Business Hall, chairman of Guangzhou Branch of Georgia Chamber of Commerce, participated in this event and expressed his excitement.

131st Canton Fair buyer story: Bekar Mikaberidze – bridging the trade between China and Georgia (PRNewswire)

"We really appreciate Canton Fair for hosting this matchmaking event that provided me the opportunity to meet Chinese wine importers and bring high-quality Georgian wines to the Chinese market with the help and support from the Canton Fair," said Bekar.

The Georgia "Belt and Road" Business Hall held one-on-one negotiations with more than 10 Chinese wine importers at this event.

Bekar, who has been studying and working in China for over 20 years, said of his relationship with the Canton Fair, "It was the Canton Fair that determined the direction of my life." Becca's father is a Georgian traditional Chinese medicine doctor, and the reason why Bekar came to China was to further study Chinese acupuncture. But an opportunity to attend the Canton Fair in 2006 made him change his mind. In 2010, he founded a trading company to bring excellent Chinese products to overseas markets. In 2013, he saw great opportunities as China launched the "Belt and Road" Initiative, and started to expand the scope of his business to Caucasia and more countries participating in the Initiative.

He founded the Georgia "Belt and Road" Business Hall in 2018 to further integrate trade and tourism resources of China and Georgia. It now has converged various resources from 25 countries, with the international trade business scope covering import-export, manufacturing, technology, tourism and food/beverage.

After the outbreak of Covid-19, Bekar started to participate the virtual Canton Fair, gaining more innovative exhibition experience. He said that the online Canton Fair has provided solid support to ensure the stability of the global industrial supply chain and also greatly support international trade cooperation and world economic recovery.

2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Georgia. Bekar hopes the epidemic will pass soon, and there will be more convenient and in-depth trade and cultural exchanges between China and Georgia.

Thinking about the future, Bekar plans to open Business Hall in more major cities of China and extend the business platform model built in Guangzhou to Germany, Italy, Cameroon and more.

Visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index#/foreign-email for more opportunities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Canton Fair