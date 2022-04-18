Vinci Brands Puts Mother Earth First Always; Highlights New Efforts for a More Sustainable Future

Extending One Tree Planted for Every Sustainable Case Sold in April

IRVINE, Calif., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinci Brands, a global leader in consumer tech protection, carry and power solutions, today announced its Earth Day promotions to encourage consumers to make more eco-friendly choices to protect their device and the planet. As part of its efforts for a more sustainable future, the company is also proud to expand its ongoing one for one tree planting partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects (Eden) to include all cases made from sustainable materials throughout the month of April.

"Vinci is dedicated to making an impact in our industry to drive environmental responsibility forward, and what better time to highlight our efforts than during Earth Month," said Brian Stech, CEO of Vinci Brands. "We've already seen great results from our partnerships with Eden, Close the Loop, and Tritan™ Renew, keeping over 123,000 lbs of plastic out of our landfills, and look forward to the continued impact we can collectively make throughout the year."

Vinci Brands' sustainable initiatives and Earth Day promotions include:

Cases Made from Sustainable Materials

Incipio, Survivor, Coach, and kate spade new york cases for the latest Apple, Google and Samsung devices are BPA-free and made with certified recycled content with the integration of Eastman Tritan™ Renew material. Also featuring a responsibly made design, Incipio's Organicore cases are made from 100% compostable plant and bio-based materials. Organicore is certified to meet or exceed global testing standards ASTM D6400 and EN 13431, meaning the cases are non-toxic and will dissolve completely and harmlessly when discarded in a compostable environment.

All case packaging is made with recycled materials since 2019, aiding in the fight to protect the future of our planet.

Throughout the month of April, Vinci Brands will offer a special 25% off Organicore cases in celebration of Earth Day and as further encouragement for everyone to take a step towards sustainability. Additionally, Vinci Brands will offer 30% off all cases made from sustainable materials from April 18 – 22 at Incipio.com.

One for One Tree Planting

Expanded to include every Incipio, Survivor, Coach and kate spade new york case made from sustainable materials in celebration of Earth Day, one tree will be planted in the regions most impacted by deforestation for every case sold at Incipio.com throughout the month of April. Since inception in April 2021, Vinci Brands' partnership with Eden has already planted over 2,000 acres of tress; equating to more than 2.5x the size of Central Park.

Case Recycling Program

As a further commitment to eliminate the number of products going to landfills each year, Vinci Brands is continuing its case recycling partnership with Close the Loop USA (CtL), providing consumers with an end-of-life solution for their used phone cases. At no charge, customers can receive a pre-paid shipping label to send a case from any brand to CtL for recycling by visiting Incipio.com.

For more information on Vinci Brands' Earth Day promotion and ongoing sustainability initiatives, please visit https://incipio.com/blogs/blog/what-does-made-from-recycled-materials-really-mean.

About Vinci Brands

Vinci Brands is a global leader in consumer tech protection, carry and power solutions operating an innovative and diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands at the intersection of design, functionality, sustainability, and lifestyle. The company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes protective cases, shells, sleeves, bags, power management, enterprise and B2B solutions sold under the Incipio, Incase, Survivor, Griffin, kate spade new york, and Coach brands. Vinci Brands has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Australia, and China. For more information visit www.vincibrands.com .

