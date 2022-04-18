Promenade Selects Walt & Company as Public Relations Agency of Record

Originally Known as BloomNation, Promenade Group Offers E-Commerce Platform and Marketplace to Empower Local Businesses

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walt & Company, an award-winning Silicon Valley tech public relations and social media agency, today announced it has been selected by Promenade Group as its public relations agency of record. Headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif. and originally known as BloomNation, Promenade offers an easy-to-use e-commerce platform and marketplace allowing local businesses to thrive online.

The Promenade e-commerce platform offers local businesses an intuitive online shopping experience for their customers and a complete, user-friendly business management solution. From flowers to food to liquor, Promenade levels the playing field for neighborhood businesses, allowing them to reach and retain new customers, grow online revenue, and effectively manage both online and in-store orders.

BloomNation, a Promenade e-commerce platform and marketplace servicing the independent florist industry, offers the most complete business management platform for today's florist. Custom, turn-key online storefronts, an integrated point of sale system, invoicing and house account management, delivery, and much more.

"Neighborhood businesses are the heart and soul of virtually every community in the U.S. Helping them build and manage their online presence is what Promenade is all about," said Farbod Shoraka, founder and CEO, Promenade Group. "To do this, we've built an extraordinary team that includes an array of best-in-class service partners. We added Walt & Company to our lineup based on its creative and strategic public relations capabilities."

Walt & Company has experience positioning and promoting a wide range of technology-based products and services designed to help small businesses increase productivity, streamline operations and add new capabilities. It will operate as an extension of the Promenade marketing team, developing and implementing strategic communications to support new service launches, share Promenade news, and drive Promenade brand recognition, thought leadership and customer success.

"We are excited to be working with Promenade Group and believe wholeheartedly in its mission to support neighborhood businesses," said Robert Walt, president of Walt & Company. "We're looking forward to developing and implementing a brand awareness and market share building program that will help drive Promenade market growth."

About Promenade Group

Promenade Group is a software company empowering small, local businesses with the technology, knowledge and support to attract and retain customers with one powerful platform. Originally known as BloomNation, Promenade offers an easy-to-use e-commerce platform and management solution to help local businesses get online and reach new customers, grow online sales and easily manage both online and in-store orders. For more information, visit https://www.promenade.co.

About Walt & Company

Walt & Company specializes in developing tech PR and social media programs and campaigns that advance its clients' marketing and corporate agendas by generating actionable awareness in all influential formats and forums. For more than 30 years, when it comes to building marketplace credibility, brand recognition, and product and service awareness, Walt & Company has its clients covered. For further information, visit www.walt.com.

