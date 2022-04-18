The Nation's #1 Mortgage Broker announces a new corporate logo designed to strengthen their image and position themselves as a FinTech company

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loan Factory, the nation's #1 mortgage broker is proud to announce a new logo that reflects their ongoing efforts to make the loan process faster, simpler, and more customer-friendly. This includes the development of an AI-powered loan processing system that will definitely reshape the US home mortgage industry. According to founder and CEO Thuan Nguyen, "The company wants the new logo to represent what we can do for our clients. We want the world to know that as a FinTech company, Loan Factory provides not only accessible technology, incredibly low rates and outstanding service, but also a lifetime partnership."

Mr. Nguyen further explains, "We are proud of how diligently everyone works at Loan Factory every day to improve our technology, processing methods, and customer service. For us, the most rewarding part of our job is seeing the customers happy. We want to help hundreds of thousands of people move into their new homes while also saving them thousands of dollars."

So, what's the meaning behind the new logo? It all boils down to their identity and the services they provide for their customers. The small black circle represents the buyer. The big orange circle represents the path it takes to complete the home buying process. There's a gap between the two circles, and that's where Loan Factory comes into the equation. Mr. Nguyen further explains, "When we help our clients purchase their home, they have the ability to enter into the realm of the bigger circle. Once they have embarked on this journey, our goal is to guide them throughout the entire process, from the time they contact us to the time the loan is closed, and well beyond."

Loan Factory has been helping clients achieve the dream of homeownership for over fifteen (15) years. In fact, Thuan Nguyen and his team have worked with nearly 26,000 happy clients, and have closed over $10.6 billion of loans since he first started the business.

If you are interested in learning more about Loan Factory and the mortgages that they offer to their clients across 42 states in the United States, please visit their website at https://www.loanfactory.com.

