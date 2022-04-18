InventHelp Inventor Develops Way to Clean the Interior of a Vehicle's Windshield (CLM-542)

PITTSBURGH, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to wipe fog from the interior windshield and maintain a clear view while driving," said an inventor, from Columbus, Ohio, "so I invented the WIPE AWAY. My design eliminates hand cleaning methods which tend to be frustrating."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to clear fog from the interior of a vehicle's windshield. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually wipe the surface. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases visibility and safety. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CLM-542, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

