Yonder Selects DACK as Guest Experience Partner

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DACK, a mobile-first SaaS platform that enables short-term rental operators to provide their guests with a seamless digital stay experience, has been selected as the guest experience solution for North Carolina-based Yonder Luxury Vacation Rentals. DACK's powerful guest experience platform, which includes keycode / digital key management, customizable property guides and upsells, contactless check-in and checkout, dynamic local recommendations, one-touch WiFi, and more, will now be offered across Yonder's 200-door short-term rental portfolio.

Yonder is a beloved North Carolina-based luxury rental provider known for its nature-centric mountain homes and cabins. When guests stay at a Yonder property, they know they're in for an unforgettable time. Yonder offers high-quality, unique, and breathtaking experiences across its more than 200 unique mountain properties, and their devotion to surpassing guests' expectations has earned them over 12,000 5-star reviews, as well as selection in AirBnB's Host Tool study.

"Yonder's dedication to delivering unique and memorable guest experiences is apparent and closely aligned with our values. We are eager to help them deliver on their mission to provide 'authentic interaction and personalized customer service,' because we believe we are particularly well-positioned to do so," said Thomas Schaper, Head of Product at DACK.

"The guest experience is critical, and we believe that our relationship with DACK will help us to further enhance our offerings and continue to create the kinds of memories that keep our guests coming back," said CMO Mark Bastin at Yonder. "With their mobile-first platform, we can effortlessly scale our personalized and authentic guest experience without sacrificing quality."

For over 12 years, Yonder has been North Carolina's premier luxury vacation rental cabin, home and property management firm. Yonder focuses on delivering an exceptional vacation experience through local customer knowledge, support, and hand-selected homes. Every Yonder home is individually decorated and beautifully furnished to give guests a unique and memorable vacation with family and friends. For more info visit: yondernc.com

Venture-backed DACK, Inc. is a revolutionary guest technology start-up that enables operators to provide their guests with an all-in-one, mobile-first, digital stay experience. Through DACK's SaaS platform, operators can provide their guests with digital access, contactless check-in and checkout, intuitive property guides, one-touch WiFi, local recommendations, customizable upsells, and more. Since its product launch in 2020 DACK has grown rapidly and is now used at thousands of properties across multiple lodging verticals. For more info visit: dackinc.com.

