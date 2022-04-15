InventHelp Inventor Develops Supplemental Lighting for Commercial Trailers (ALL-2030)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I wanted to provide truckers with an improved means of seeing into darkened areas when reversing," said an inventor, from Atlanta, Ga., "so I invented the ILUMA-NIGHTLITE. My design could also increase safety and visibility when loading or unloading the truck at night."

The invention provides supplemental lighting for commercial trailers at night. In doing so, it increases visibility and safety when reversing. It also could help to prevent injuries when working behind the parked truck at night. As a result, it reduces guesswork, stress and anxiety for truck drivers. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for truck drivers and trucking companies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ALL-2030, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

