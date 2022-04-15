GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY KICKS OFF INSTALLATION OF LUX SPEED'S HIGH-SPEED INTERNET AND HD TV TO BUILD THE FUTURE AT BRINY BREEZES, FLORIDA

BRINY BREEZES, Fla., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lux Speed held a Groundbreaking Ceremony to welcome the community of Briny Breezes to the beginning of a better internet experience. The property of Briny Breezes consists of residents who have deep ties to the area. Briny Breezes is a well-known and beautiful property with access to the inter-coastal waterways and ocean. The CO-OP board voted to engage Lux Speed with providing a world class internet and television experience.

"Briny Breezes Inc. is excited to be partnering with Lux Speed Fiber as we work to advance our technology. Our residents are looking forward to community wide, high-speed internet and cable TV. Lux Speed has proven to be an excellent company with which to partner. We look forward to building a successful network, and anticipate completion this fall," said General Manager, Michael Gallacher at Briny Breezes, Inc.

The community gathered before their last board meeting of the season to take participate in the groundbreaking and future deployment of its community-wide Wi-Fi system. The number of residents that attended and participated highlighted the importance and care the residents have for their beautiful Florida home. "We welcome Briny Breezes to our top-of-the-line internet and customer service experience because their needs are our priority," stated CEO of Lux Speed Michael Bertamini. "We're very excited for the opportunity."

