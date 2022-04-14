TeachTown's enCORE is named EdTech Awards Cool Tool Finalist 2022.

WOBURN, Mass., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeachTown, a leading provider of special education solutions for students with moderate to severe disabilities, is proud to announce that its standards-based, adapted core curriculum, enCORE, has been recognized as an EdTech Awards Cool Tool Finalist 2022 in the curriculum and instruction solution category. enCORE utilizes evidence-based best practices derived from the methodologies of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) to provide access to the general education curriculum for students with extensive support needs.

"This year's finalists and winners were judged based on pedagogical soundness, feasibility of use, and efficacy and results. The acknowledgement of enCORE as a finalist confirms our focus on delivering high-quality curriculum that measurably improves student outcomes," shares Margaret Onisick Lawless, Chief Product Officer, TeachTown. Lawless also notes that enCORE is driving a 68% student improvement rate between pre- and post-test scores. She continues, "With enCORE, we teach toward mastery, and this award solidifies that our curriculum is making a measurable difference in the lives of students with moderate to severe disabilities."

Celebrating its 12th year, the U.S.-based EdTech Awards program is the world's largest recognition program for education technology, recognizing the biggest names in education technology – and those who soon will be.

"As events unfold on the world stage that seem to inch ever closer to a precipice unknown, we are reminded that the leaders and innovators of education technology have always worked on the edge," said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program. Rivero continues, "The future-focused work they do is inspired by the infinite potential of all people to learn and thrive. It's pushed forward by the human spirit. It's the light that even through the darkest times always shines through."

For more information about TeachTown and its suite of special education solutions, including enCORE, visit: www.teachtown.com.

About EdTech Digest and the EdTech Awards

EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually honors the best and brightest people, products and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors.

About TeachTown

TeachTown, backed by Bain Capital Double Impact, is exclusively focused on providing software and solutions for students with moderate to severe disabilities.

