CCTV+: Chinese President Xi Jinping Inspects Sanya City of South China's Hainan

Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago

BEIJING, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, paid a visit to Sanya City of south China's Hainan Province on Sunday.

During the trip, Xi visited a seed laboratory to learn about seed industry innovation, and a research institute of the Ocean University of China to learn about the development of marine science and technology.

Link: https://youtu.be/ZGt18BH3TgU

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cctv-chinese-president-xi-jinping-inspects-sanya-city-of-south-chinas-hainan-301522563.html

SOURCE CCTV+

