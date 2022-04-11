CCTV+: Chinese President Xi Jinping Inspects Sanya City of South China's Hainan

BEIJING, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, paid a visit to Sanya City of south China's Hainan Province on Sunday.



During the trip, Xi visited a seed laboratory to learn about seed industry innovation, and a research institute of the Ocean University of China to learn about the development of marine science and technology.

