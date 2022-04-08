LOWE'S APPOINTS BRANDON SINK AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

— Company Reaffirms Full Year 2022 Outlook—

MOORESVILLE, N.C., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) today announced the appointment of Brandon Sink as executive vice president, chief financial officer, effective April 30, 2022. Sink, currently senior vice president, retail finance of Lowe's, will succeed Dave Denton, who is stepping down as executive vice president, chief financial officer to pursue another opportunity at a publicly traded company outside the industry. Denton will work closely with Sink and the Lowe's leadership team to ensure a seamless transition.

Sink is a seasoned executive with more than 20 years of finance and accounting experience. He joined Lowe's in 2010 and has held a variety of roles across the organization, including in finance, strategy and accounting. In his current role, Sink has been responsible for finance support for stores, merchandising, supply chain, digital and marketing. Prior to that, he held several leadership positions in the finance organization, including vice president, merchandising finance, vice president, enterprise strategy, as well as vice president and corporate controller. Before joining Lowe's, he held accounting and finance positions with Deloitte and Nucor Corporation. Sink is a certified public accountant and earned a bachelor's degree in business administration and a master's degree in accounting from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

"Brandon is a highly accomplished executive, and we are excited for him to take on the role of CFO," said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's chairman, president and CEO. "During his nearly 12-year career at Lowe's, Brandon has worked closely with our executive leadership team and has demonstrated a deep understanding across all facets of our business. His appointment reflects our succession planning process and the talent across our company. He is a proven leader with strong financial and operational acumen, and I look forward to working together as we execute our strategy and continue to grow our market share, expand operating margins and deliver meaningful shareholder value."

"I am honored to be stepping into the role of CFO as we continue to focus on our growth and leadership in the home improvement space," said Sink. "Lowe's has an exciting future ahead. I look forward to maintaining our disciplined approach to capital allocation, centered around our three priorities: investing in our core business on high-return projects, supporting our 35% dividend payout target and returning excess capital to our shareholders through value-enhancing share repurchases. I also am excited about continuing to work alongside our talented team to build on the momentum in the business."

Ellison continued, "Dave has played a significant role at Lowe's, and we are greatly appreciative of his guidance and contributions. Over the last three years, Dave has helped Lowe's establish a world-class finance team while successfully navigating some of the most pivotal moments in our history, including managing through the pandemic. On behalf of everyone at Lowe's, we thank him for his service to the Company and wish him all the best."

The Company also today reaffirmed its full year 2022 outlook provided on February 23, 2022.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

