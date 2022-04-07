PACIFIC WESTERN BANK RELEASES 2021 ENVIRONMENTAL SOCIAL GOVERNANCE REPORT

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Western Bank (the "Bank"), the wholly-owned banking subsidiary of PacWest Bancorp (Nasdaq: PACW), announced today the release of the 2021 Environmental Social Governance Report, which is available at:

Highlights in the 2021 Report include:

$1 billion in lending benefiting low- or moderate-income individuals and small businesses

$3.5 million in charitable contributions to benefit local communities

Outstanding CRA rating from the FDIC

2,896 Employee volunteer hours

51% racially diverse total workforce

"We believe that change is driven by empowering those we serve," said Matt Wagner, President and CEO. "Accordingly, we increased our efforts to deploy capital to businesses supporting sustainable development in their local communities and on a national level through our "Banking on the Future" initiative. In this Report, you will find real-life stories of business leaders and entrepreneurs who are forging a new and profitable path to positively impact the environment and the world to further equality and equity."

This is the Bank's second full-length report following the inaugural release of its 2020 Report in 2021.

ABOUT PACWEST BANCORP

PacWest Bancorp ("PacWest") is a bank holding company with over $40 billion in assets headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an executive office in Denver, Colorado, with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the "Bank"). The Bank has 69 full-service branches located in California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and one branch located in Denver, Colorado. The Bank provides community banking products, including lending and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses conducted primarily through our California-based branch offices and Denver, Colorado branch office. The Bank offers national lending products, including asset-based, equipment, and real estate loans and treasury management services to established middle-market businesses on a national basis. The Bank provides venture banking products, including a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial and venture-backed businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovative hubs across the United States. The Bank also offers financing of business-purpose, non-owner-occupied investor properties through Civic Financial Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary. The Bank also offers a specialized suite of services for the HOA industry. For more information about PacWest Bancorp or Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com .

CONTACT:

Pamela Flores

7732189260

pamflo@ameritech.net

View original content:

SOURCE Pacific Western Bank