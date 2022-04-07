Federated Hermes, Inc. announces first quarter 2022 earnings and conference call dates

· Annual Shareholder Meeting will be by teleconference Thursday, April 28, 2022

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, will report financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 after the market closes on Thursday, April 28, 2022. A conference call for investors and analysts will be held at 9 a.m. Eastern on Friday, April 29, 2022. President and Chief Executive Officer J. Christopher Donahue and Chief Financial Officer Thomas R. Donahue will host the call.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call should dial 877-545-0523 (domestic) or 973-528-0016 (international) or visit FederatedHermes.com for real-time Internet access. To listen online, go to the Investor Relations section of the website and the Analyst Information tab at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call.

A telephone replay of the call will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on April 29, 2022. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter the access code 45193. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com for one year.

Federated Hermes' Annual Shareholder Meeting will take place by teleconference at 4 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Shareholders interested in joining the annual meeting should do so by calling 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international).

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $668.9 billion in assets under management. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. At Federated Hermes, responsibility is central to our client relationships, our long-term perspective and our fiduciary mindset. It's part of our heritage and the foundation of our future. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has nearly 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

