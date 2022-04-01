SUBARU OF AMERICA AND RETAILERS CELEBRATE RECYCLING MILESTONE AND 2022 SUBARU LOVES THE EARTH MONTH

Through TerraCycle partnership, automaker and retailers diverted 6 million pieces of hard-to-recycle waste from landfills nationwide

CAMDEN, N.J., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced it has successfully diverted more than 6 million pieces of hard-to-recycle trash from landfills across the country thanks to its continued partnership with international recycling leader, TerraCycle®. The automaker has expanded its commitment to protect the environment through Subaru Loves the Earth month and will continue its partnership with TerraCycle at its headquarters and retailer locations nationwide throughout the remainder of the year.

Utilizing TerraCycle Zero Waste Boxes™, more than 616 participating Subaru retailers now offer customers and employees a convenient way to recycle store-generated waste that is commonly thought of as hard-to-recycle: disposable coffee cups, lids and straws; snack bag wrappers and single-use coffee pods. As part of the expanded efforts, more than 48% of participating Subaru retailers will open their Zero Waste Boxes to their local communities and allow outside waste to be brought to their storefronts for recycling, and more than 40% will recycle hard-to-recycle items from their service lanes, including flexible new car plastic and used cabin air filters.

"At Subaru, we believe that being a steward of the environment means more than loving the great outdoors—it means making the effort to preserve it for future generations," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President – Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "Our retailers are helping Subaru of America live our mission to make the world a more sustainable place by keeping hard-to-recycle waste out of landfills. We encourage our community members to check if their local retailer is accepting outside recycling, and if so, responsibly dispose of their hard-to-recycle items."

Recycling collection takes place at Subaru retailers throughout the calendar year and once collected, the waste can be transformed into useful, high-quality recycled products that benefit local communities, including park benches, picnic tables and playground materials.

"At TerraCycle, our mission has always been to eliminate waste, recycle the unrecyclable and use our innovative business solutions to minimize human impact on the planet," said Tom Szaky, TerraCycle CEO. "As we continue our partnership with Subaru, we look forward to building on our previous successes and continuing to inspire local communities to take action to preserve the environment for future generation."

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 78,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating in 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with its partners to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. Its reuse platform Loop gives consumers a way to shop for their favorite brands in durable, reusable packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and was named #10 in Fortune magazine's list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com.

