Trive Capital Partners with Terraboost Media

DALLAS , March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trive Capital ("Trive"), the Dallas-based private equity firm, is excited to announce its recent partnership with Terraboost Media Inc. ("Terraboost" or the "Company"). Founded in 2007 and headquartered in the Chicago area, Terraboost is a leader in the out-of-home media industry operating a nationwide advertising network of rich-format wellness displays, with exclusive relationships inside the largest U.S. based retail pharmacies, supermarkets, specialty retail chains and shopping centers. Trive provided a structured capital solution to support Terraboost's continued rapid growth and digitization of its media network which will add value to its advertisers and retailer partners alike.

Brett Morrison, President of Terraboost, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Trive as we embark on our next stage of rapid growth. Our success has been the result of our dedication to delivering the best wellness solutions to our venue partners and maximizing brand exposure and return on investment for our advertisers. The relationship with Trive will enable us to deliver more value, faster as we continue to execute on our vision of providing advertising that gives back to the world."

Brian Morrison, Director added, "Trive's collaborative approach, domain expertise and deep operational experience will undoubtedly help accelerate expansion and better support Terraboost customers as the company grows its best-in-class media network."

"We believe Brett and Brian have built a truly differentiated and best-in-class platform – one that we are looking forward to helping grow with additional resources in the coming years. The out-of-home media industry is undergoing an exciting transition from analog to digital and we believe Terraboost is well-positioned to capitalize on this shift. We are excited to invest in the business and further enable the Company to meet growing customer demand," said Chris Zugaro, Partner at Trive.

The transaction represents Trive's most recent partnership within its Structured Capital Strategy, where the firm can tailor bespoke debt and equity structures for strategically viable, middle market companies.

Canaccord Genuity served as exclusive financial advisor to Terraboost. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal counsel to Trive Capital.

Founded in 2007, Terraboost Media owns and operates an out-of-home advertising network comprised of more than 100,000 wellness displays located prominently inside America's leading pharmacies, supermarkets, specialty retailers, shopping centers and other strategic locations. Terraboost's wellness displays dispense sanitizing solutions while simultaneously generating billions of monthly advertising impressions. Advertisers (who include the likes of major CPGs, pharmaceuticals, technology, regional hospitals, and local real estate and regional service providers) can engage their target audience nationally, regionally, or locally, while utilizing rich data to achieve their marketing goals.

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm with over $4 billion RAUM. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement. We seek to maximize returns through a hands-on partnership that calls for identifying and implementing value creation ideas.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 100 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $6 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations.

