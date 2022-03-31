Protiviti Launches 2022 'Birdies for Meals' Campaign with Professional Golfers Matt Fitzpatrick and Jennifer Kupcho to Fight Hunger

Protiviti will donate 1,000 meals for every birdie made by its brand ambassadors Fitzpatrick and Kupcho for 2022 Major Championships

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti will aim to donate over 150,000 meals to U.S. Hunger, a non-profit organization, based on the total number of birdies made by golf pros Matt Fitzpatrick and Jennifer Kupcho during the 2022 Major Championships. The 'Birdies for Meals' campaign is part of Protiviti's global i on Hunger service program to help fight world hunger.

After a highly successful 'Birdies for Meals' campaign in 2021, which resulted in Protiviti donating more than 150,000 meals to U.S. Hunger, Protiviti has again pledged to donate 1,000 meals each time Fitzpatrick and Kupcho make a birdie in the Majors this year. Of the total 2022 donation, 20,000 meals will be earmarked to recognize Protiviti's 20th anniversary year and will be directed to Ukrainian refugee relief.

"i on Hunger continues to be an important component of our firm-wide community service program, offering one of many opportunities for our people to give back to the global community," said Protiviti President and CEO Joseph Tarantino. "We're very pleased to be supported once again by Matt and Jen's efforts on the golf course, and we look forward to donating meals for every birdie they make during this year's majors."

"It's nice to come off the golf course, even if it hasn't been the best day, but still realize you've made a few birdies and you've raised meals for the cause. It's great to make a bit of a difference and it's a nice challenge for us," said Fitzpatrick.

"To have the chance to help people in need is really special, and to be doing it alongside Protiviti for a cause that is so important is very exciting," said Kupcho.

Fitzpatrick and Kupcho have been brand ambassadors for Protiviti since February 2020. Fitzpatrick is currently ranked 24th in the world with seven professional victories worldwide. Kupcho is entering her fourth season on the LPGA and is currently ranked 53rd in the world. There are nine Major Championships scheduled in the 2022 season, with the men playing four and the women playing five:

The Chevron Championship ( March 31 – April 3 ), Rancho Mirage, CA

The Masters ( April 7 – 10), Augusta, GA

PGA Championship ( May 19 – 22), Tulsa, OK

US Open – Women's ( June 2 – 5), Southern Pines, NC

US Open – Men's ( June 16 – 19), Brookline, MA

KPMG Women's PGA Championship, ( June 23 – 26), Bethesda, MD

The Open Championship ( July 14 – 17), St. Andrews, Scotland

The Amundi Evian Championship ( July 21 – 24), Evian-les-Bains, France

AIG Women's Open ( August 4 – 7), East Lothian, Scotland

"We were thrilled when Protiviti approached us with the 'Birdies for Meals' campaign for a second year in a row, but we were not surprised. For the last eight years, Protiviti has been a dedicated partner in the fight against hunger, and among the first in line to offer help when it's needed. This year is no different, as they have committed a portion of their donated meals to Ukrainian refugees. We are honored to work alongside Protiviti to feed families in need across the world," said Rick Whitted, CEO of U.S. Hunger.

Protiviti's i on Hunger program has provided over 12 million meals in more than 20 countries since it began in 2014. For more information about i on Hunger, please visit here.

More information about Protiviti's golf brand ambassador program, including photos and video interviews with the players, is available here.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, digital, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

