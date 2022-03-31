Joy the Baker Hosts "The Incredible Egg Challenge," Inspiring Blissful Easter Celebrations

Second annual challenge honors the joy of the spring season with tasty egg-centered recipes and decoration ideas from top foodie influencers

CHICAGO , March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Egg Board's "The Incredible Egg Challenge," kicks off today for its second year, hosted by renowned baker, food influencer and cookbook author, Joy Wilson, known in the baking world as Joy the Baker. The three-week competition celebrates the versatility of eggs and the joy of springtime by inviting top bakers, chefs and crafters to compete for the prized "Golden Egg," free breakfast for a year, and a donation to the hunger-relief charity of their choice.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9031951-american-egg-board-incredible-easter-2022/

"Eggs are the champion of the spring season and your favorite foodie influencers are on a mission to showcase all the possibilities eggs have to offer," said Emily Metz, president and CEO of the American Egg Board. "Our challengers are celebrating all the delights of the Easter season with some incredible dishes, décor and desserts."

The ultimate food of the season, eggs can bring loved ones together in the kitchen and beyond. Three noteworthy tastemakers, including culinary and food connoisseur Inga Lam, crafting and décor maestro Kara Whitten and décor and DIY star Ashley Rose, will compete for the best egg creations of the season. Each will share tips on how to design the ultimate brunch counter for Easter morning, recipes for awe-inspiring desserts, and how to step up your egg decorating game.

"I'm beyond excited to be hosting The Incredible Egg Challenge this year, celebrating my favorite staple of the Easter and spring season, eggs, and challenging these three amazing foodies to get creative this spring," said Wilson.

Egg lovers can cast a vote for their favorite entries during the three weeks of the Incredible Egg Challenge on IncredibleEgg.org/Challenge. Kicking off March 21, 2022, the first week's challenge is the springtime Brunch Counter, is now live for voting with scrumptious entries from all the challengers. The week two challenge, launching March 28, calls for creators to share their best egg-forward Delicious Desserts. The third and final weekly challenge on April 4 encourages challengers to share their extra-special ideas for Egg Decorating.

The challenge concludes on April 12 with the fan-favorite challenger named the winner of The Incredible Egg Challenge, receiving the coveted "Golden Egg Grand Prize" which includes a monthly breakfast for a year at the challenger's favorite local restaurant and a $5,000 donation to the hunger-relief charity organization of their choice.

"Whether it's the standout part of the meal or as an ingredient adding a functional foundation to your favorite dessert, there are endless possibilities of what our challengers can bring to the table when they incorporate the incredible egg. I can't wait to see their creations and try them out at home!" says Wilson.

To follow along with all the Easter fun and vote for your favorite influencers visit www.IncredibleEgg.org/Challenge. Celebrating the spring season at home? Tag @incredibleegg in your creations and use #TheIncredibleEggChallenge.

About the American Egg Board (AEB)

Home of The Incredible Egg, the American Egg Board (AEB) is the national marketing organization of America's egg farmers. The AEB's mission is to increase demand for eggs and egg products through research, education and promotion. The AEB is located in Chicago, Ill. For more, visit IncredibleEgg.org.

