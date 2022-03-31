FanDuel Group to Launch Sportsbook and Casino in Ontario

America's #1 Sportsbook Will Expand Mobile and Online Gaming to Ontario Beginning April 2022

Launching Sportsbook and Standalone Casino App

Responsible Gaming A Top Priority in Canada

TORONTO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel Group, North America's premier online gaming company, is expanding its fan-focused gaming offering to Canada, beginning with Ontario. FanDuel's launch is subject to successful AGCO registration and execution of an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. The industry leader's expansion to Canada promises to deliver new, interactive, and immersive ways for fans to engage further with their favourite leagues and teams safely and responsibly. FanDuel's Canadian expansion comes after the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) announced it will launch its highly-anticipated regulated market for single-game sports betting, allowing authorized sportsbook operators to begin taking bets on April 4.

FanDuel's Sportsbook with embedded casino and standalone Casino app will provide Ontario residents and visitors with a suite of real-time, real-money gaming experiences, all using one seamless account and wallet. The market-leading FanDuel Sportsbook, powered by IGT's PlaySports platform, offers fans elevated betting features including Same Game Parlay™ bets (SGP), Odds Boosts, Data Visuals, and Streaming options, to augment Canadians' engagement with the sports they love. FanDuel's Player Account Management System and Casino are powered by GAN, a leading North American B2B technology provider of real money internet gaming solutions. The FanDuel Casino will launch with over 250 titles in live dealer, random number generation, and slot games to enjoy. Payment processing partner Nuvei will provide fans with seamless payment options, with one single point of integration for customer payment needs and multiple payment options, including Interac, PayPal, MasterCard and Visa. FanDuel has also partnered with Napier, an intelligent AML solutions provider, utilizing their platform to ensure full financial crime compliance and safer gaming.

"We're so thrilled to open our Canadian office and bring FanDuel's world-class Sportsbook and Casino to Canada's passionate sports fans," said FanDuel Group CEO Amy Howe. "This is a huge moment for the industry and we look forward to providing Canadians with entertaining and responsible sports experiences."

In keeping with FanDuel Group's reputation in North America for responsible gaming, safer play will be at the forefront of FanDuel's entry into Canada. FanDuel will utilize their "Play Well" approach to make sure no wager placed on any platform results in hurting a loved one. For more information on FanDuel Group and the commitment to responsible play please visit www.fanduel.com/rg/canada.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Stardust Casino, and TVG. As the leading online gaming operator, FanDuel believes it is critical to lead from the front on responsible gaming and safer play and employs a number of tools across its entire product portfolio to empower users to play safely. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 U.S. states and the Canadian province of Ontario with 17 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Edinburgh, Scotland and Toronto, Canada. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

