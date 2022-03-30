Tanduay Brings Tropical Filipino Flavors to the Phoenix Suns' Footprint Center

PHOENIX, Ariz., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Filipino brand Tanduay, the World's Number 1 Rum, recently opened its own bar at the home of the Phoenix Suns. The new Hideaway Tanduay Club opens its doors an hour and a half before the games or concert and closes at the end of the third quarter.

The reception to the bar has been good, according to Sean Fullam, the Phoenix Suns’ Senior Sales Manager for Global Partnership Solutions. “The Suns fans love the new Hideaway Tanduay Club. This is a first-of-its-kind space that brings the tropical Filipino feel into the Footprint Center with greenery, natural wood accents, and lighting,” he said. (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to be the first Filipino rum brand to open a bar at Footprint Center. We are excited to bring to Phoenix Suns fans the flavors of our proudly Philippine-made products," said Kyle Tan, Senior Vice President of Tanduay and head of its international partnerships.

The Hideaway Tanduay Club has a fun, upscale design that Fullam said fits perfectly into the newly renovated Footprint Center.

"Fans enjoy the variety of Tanduay cocktails at the bar. They're unlike any other offering in the Footprint Center. The flavors, colors and rum combination are perfect for a game or concert," Fullam shared.

Tanduay inked a partnership with the Phoenix Suns in 2021. Apart from the bar, it has also released a co-branded merchandise with special packaging that was made available throughout Arizona.

Tanduay is a multi-awarded company. In the past year alone, its products have received recognition from international rum competitions and beverage organizations. It is the first Filipino brand to establish partnerships with five teams from the National Basketball Association (NBA).

An iconic brand whose history dates back to the late 1800s, it has been on an aggressive international marketing expansion. It has partnered with leading beverage distributors in the United States, China, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

