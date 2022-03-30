Innoviz Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: INVZ), a leading provider of high-performance LiDAR sensors and perception software, today announced that it filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Annual Report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.innoviz.tech/ and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company's security holders may request a hard copy of the Annual Report free of charge by visiting the "Contact Us" page of the Company's website at https://innoviz.tech/contact-us.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz is a global leader in LiDAR technology, working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads. Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz has been elected both by an internationally-recognized premium car brand for use in consumer vehicles as well as by other commercial and industrial leaders for a wide range of use cases. For more information, visit www.innoviz.tech.

