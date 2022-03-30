Hexagon publishes the Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2021

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon's Annual Report 2021 and separate Sustainability Report is now available at Hexagon's website hexagon.com. Hexagon intends to solely distribute the reports digitally. If you however still want to receive a printed copy of the Annual Report, please contact Hexagon at mailorderservice@hexagon.com or call +46 (0)8 601 26 20.



As previously communicated, Hexagon's Annual General Meeting will be held on Friday 29 April 2022. Shareholders can participate only by postal voting before the Annual General Meeting.



This information is information that Hexagon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 CET on 30 March 2022.



For further information, please contact:

Maria Luthström

Head of Sustainability and Investor Relations

Hexagon AB

+46 8 601 26 27

ir@hexagon.com

