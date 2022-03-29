VOOPOO Vape Brand Owner ICCPP Announces Strategic CNY200 Million Investment for Factory Automation Upgrade

SHENZHEN, China, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICCPP, producer of the globally renowned vape brand VOOPOO, and a global leader in vaping technology solutions, has announced it will invest CNY200 million to upgrade its factory automation this year. Building on current automatic production strengths, ICCPP's investment will bolster the upgrade and transformation of equipment automation while integrating advanced technologies, new materials, streamlined processes and refreshed standards.

VOOPOO Vape Brand Owner ICCPP (PRNewswire)

This strategic investment is based on ICCPP's long-term development plans to promote the development of diversified cooperation with customers. At the same time, it is also a symbol of pushing ICCPP's modern manufacturing strengths to even greater heights. The Company's factory automation construction upgrade will create an efficient and high-quality "ICCPP Intelligent Production System."

The investment will be used to realize automatic production for the whole chain, covering multiple automatic production lines, while eliminating ineffective labor and waste, and excessive production. Resources will be fully and effectively utilized, costs will be significantly reduced, and quality will continue to improve. ICCPP hopes to bring higher quality products and services to market and strives to reach the top level of the industry within six months.

ICCPP's existing smart factory that covers a total area of over 120,000 square meters is equipped with six production workshops, top-level production hardware and a Good Manufacturing Practices(GMP) standard production environment. This is supported by a 7S management model, an ISO9001 quality management system, integrating an advanced supply chain software system, so as to realize quality traceability and intelligent control of the complete production process.

ICCPP has full ownership of its advanced R&D technology, strong manufacturing capacity, product design, and sales and service system and is a top science and technology enterprise in China and a key manufacturing enterprise. It ranks among the top 300 manufacturing enterprises in Guangdong Province, China, together with Huawei, GREE, Foxconn and other enterprises. VOOPOO has also won "best brand" and "best pod" awards.

Presently, ICCPP has a complete set of industry-leading disposable vaping solutions including automation of the atomizer core and coated cotton, automated atomizer assembly, and outer box packaging automation. ICCPP's Disposable product has attracted a lot of attention in the market as it adopts VOOPOO's Mod products' unique production technology, and successfully transfers the ultimate taste of VOOPOO's Mod products to the Disposable product. Additionally, the Pod system and GENE TREE Nano-Microcrystalline Ceramic Core also establishes a complete set of vaping solutions.

About ICCPP

ICCPP is a global technology group with nearly a decade of experience in technology research and development, product design, manufacturing, brand building and other fields. Its products and services are distributed in more than 70 countries and regions, with approximately 30 million users.

Contact:

Website: www.iccpp.com

Email: odmbusiness@voopoo.com

Address: 19/F, Block A, Coolpad Building, High-tech Industrial Park (North Zone), Nanshan District, Shenzhen

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ICCPP