The Brand Celebrates Earth Month with Commitment to Plant 75,000 Trees In 2022

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., part of the Newell Brands portfolio and maker of premium WoodWick® brand candles, announces today its partnership with One Tree Planted, an environmental charity that supports reforestation around the world.

The WoodWick® Candle Brand Announces Partnership with Reforestation Nonprofit, One Tree Planted (PRNewswire)

To celebrate Earth Month this April, the company, on behalf of the WoodWick® brand, is donating $75,000 to plant 75,000 trees in 2022.

This donation will contribute to a series of domestic and global programs throughout the year including a 20,000 tree donation contributing to restoration of mangrove ecosystems in the West Bengal area of the Sundarbans ecosystem in India, aiming to protect the populace from sea erosion and help combat rising sea levels. As part of this effort, the local community will be involved in supervising the work, creating local jobs with impact.

"Newell Brands, The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., and our family of brands, are committed to sustainability," said Anna Whitton, Vice President of Marketing. "WoodWick's partnership with One Tree Planted provides a meaningful way for us to contribute to a healthier planet through reforestation."

In addition to the partnership with One Tree Planted, Newell's Home Fragrance business, which includes Yankee Candle, Chesapeake Bay Candle and WoodWick, also partners with Terracycle® to reduce product waste after use. The program enables consumers to return their used candles to Terracycle where they are then recycled into new products like garden benches, tote bags and watering cans. Nearly 83,000 pounds of Newell Brands' Home Fragrance products have been collected and recycled since the launch of the TerraCycle partnership in 2020. The WoodWick® brand also encourages consumers to upcycle by sharing many creative ways consumers can reuse their fragrance vessels.

For more information on the partnership please visit our partnership landing page. For information about Newell Brands' corporate citizenship efforts, please visit our website.

About WoodWick ®

Refined, elegant designs. Curated, sophisticated fragrances. A distinctive, soothing crackle. WoodWick® candles have been indulging the senses since 2006. Combining carefully selected natural materials and luxury craftmanship poured into an iconic hourglass vessel, WoodWick® candles feature patented Pluswick® Innovation to share the signature crackling sound from the natural-wood wick for a unique multi-sensory experience of sound, sight and fragrance.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Contigo, Oster, Sunbeam and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available at www.newellbrands.com.

