TALIPOT & 1200VC AIM TO CHANGE THE COURSE OF VENTURE CAPITAL INVESTING

1200VC Spins Oﬀ from Talipot, Names Guadalupe Rodriguez as Board Chair

Mexico City, Mexico and San Diego, CA, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talipot, a recognized global leader in alternative asset investing, is setting new direction for the future of VC investing with its spin-off of Twelve Hundred VC (1200VC), a female-led investment company focused on early stage investing in the Americas. The move was announced just days in advance of the Kauffman Fellows LATAM Summit in Mexico City, where 1200VC will be introduced to the Kauffman Fellows members network. Talipot will remain an anchor investor in 1200VC.

"We believe company building and investing at the earliest of stages continues to remain one of the most attractive risk-reward opportunities within the venture asset class," said Guadalupe Rodriguez, Chief Investment Officer of Talipot Holdings. Lucas Fernandez, Sr. VP of Talipot emphasized "The introduction of 1200VC as a standalone investment company with diverse leadership brings innovative thinking and different seed-stage funding opportunities to the VC ecosystem. We are committed to backing Adriana and the team in their endeavors to build an enduring investment company."

1200VC CEO Managing Partner Adriana Tortajada and her partner Esteban Coppel Gomez lead the early-stage investment platform in its focus on transformative technologies and cross-regional value creation that accelerate planetary and human betterment. Tortajada is a Class of 16 Kauffman Fellow with nearly 20 years of experience in investing and finance. She holds a Master's in degree in Public Policy from the Instituto Universitario Ortega y Gasset in Madrid, Spain, and attended the University of California, Berkely Haas School of Business. Follow Tortajada on Twitter.

"The Kauﬀman Summit is the ideal time for 1200VC to step into the VC ecosystem," said Fernandez. "The Summit brings together the exceptional global network of Kauﬀman Fellows as well as the premiere limited and general partners in the industry. We're excited to shine the light on an unconventional new VC player that oﬀers diverse perspectives on seed-stage investing."

About Talipot Investment Group

Talipot is focused on investing globally in alternatives across the Venture Capital, Real Estate and Private Equity spaces.

Within alternative investments, Talipot participates as a LP, direct investor, and has incubated GP strategies internally, starting with 1200VC within the early stage VC market. Talipot is headquartered in Mexico City, with the primary alternative investment operations headquartered in San Diego, California. Learn more on LinkedIn.

About 1200VC

Twelve Hundred VC (1200 VC) is a U.S.-based fund of funds platform and entire lifecycle direct investment ﬁrm. We invest in managers and founders building companies shaping humanity's future, and we identify the cross- regional opportunity as well as the ESG & Impact lens as our core value generation for accelerating planetary and human betterment.

The fund supports companies and managers catalyzing solutions to solve some of the world's most challenging problems and unlocking value in the following sectors: AI/ML, FinTech, Genomics, ClimateTech, Health

Tech, Robotics, B2B SaaS, EdTech, Food Tech, Retail, Logistics, UrbanTech, and the wide variety of modern infrastructure enablers. 1200VC is led by CEO and Managing Partner Adriana Tortajada. The firm was co-founded by Esteban Coppel, Investment Manager, Talipot Holdings. Learn more at www.twelvehundred.vc and on LinkedIn.

