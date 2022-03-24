Phosplatin Therapeutics Appoints Lorenzo Galluzzi, PhD, a Pioneer in Immunogenic Cell Death Research, to Scientific Advisory Board

International cell biologist renowned for contributions to the fields of cancer cell biology and tumor immunology

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phosplatin Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on oncology therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Lorenzo Galluzzi, PhD, to the company's Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Galluzzi leads the Galluzzi Lab at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York and is engaged in the development of the company's small molecule immunotherapy, PT-112, a potent immunogenic cancer cell death (ICD) inducer. Dr. Galluzzi is a highly-experienced leader in oncology research, teaching at top universities in the US and Europe and publishing extensively in scientific journals worldwide, with over 500 publications to date.

"We are excited for this new phase in our relationship with Dr. Galluzzi, who is world renowned for his research in immunogenic cell death in the field of oncology," said Phosplatin President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Fallon. "Dr. Galluzzi's research has been instrumental in PT-112's development trajectory and his expertise will complement our Scientific Advisory Board as we advance PT-112 in clinical trials for treating multiple cancer types, including lung and prostate cancers, and the rare disease thymoma."

"Our research has conclusively shown that PT-112 drives ICD in cancer models and hence demonstrates considerable potential to spark anticancer immunity. I am honored to join esteemed colleagues on Phosplatin's Scientific Advisory Board, and look forward to supporting the development of this novel small molecule immunotherapeutic, which has the potential to impact how we treat metastatic and late-stage cancers," said Dr. Galluzzi.

Dr. Galluzzi holds multiple professorial roles, including at Weill Cornell Medical College as head of the Galluzzi Lab and Assistant Professor of Cell Biology in Radiation Oncology, and at Yale School of Medicine as Assistant Professor Adjunct at the Department of Dermatology. He is also an associate director of the European Academy for Tumor Immunology, and founding member of the European Research Institute for Integrated Cellular Pathology. Lab Times named Dr. Galluzzi the sixth and youngest of the 30 most-cited European cell biologists from 2007–2013, and he has regularly been nominated as a Highly Cited Researcher by Clarivate Analytics since 2018. Most notably, in 2021 he received the Highly Cited Researcher label in three different research disciplines, an honor shared with only 22 other scientists of all ages worldwide.

Dr. Galuzzi completed his post-doctoral training at the Gustave Roussy Comprehensive Cancer Center in France, after receiving his PhD from the University Paris Sud. As a highly-regarded specialist in the fields of cell death, autophagy, tumor metabolism and tumor immunology, he has provided deeper understandings into links between adaptive stress responses in cancer cells and the activation of a clinically relevant tumor-targeting immune response in the context of chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

In 2019, Dr. Galluzzi's team at Weil Cornell used validated models to demonstrate PT-112 was a bona fide ICD inducer. That study was published in a 2020 OncoImmunology paper titled "PT-112 induces immunogenic cell death and synergizes with immune checkpoint blockers in mouse tumor models." It is accessible online here.

About Phosplatin Therapeutics

Phosplatin Therapeutics Inc. is a privately held, clinical stage pharmaceutical company that holds exclusive global license to phosphaplatins, a family of small molecules rationally designed to circumvent the mechanisms of drug resistance and toxicity commonly associated with chemotherapeutic regimens. The company's lead candidate, PT-112, is a novel chemical entity under clinical development that exhibits a unique combination of properties, including immunogenic cell death and osteotropism. Clinical data generated to date across three Phase 1 studies have demonstrated single-agent anti-cancer activity and an attractive tolerability profile, and three Phase 2 studies of PT-112 are underway. The company's research and development work has been funded by private investors and family investment offices in the United States, Europe and Asia, along with a sub-license agreement for the development, commercialization and use of PT-112 in Greater China. The company also sponsors the ongoing clinical study of PT-112 in combination with the PD-L1 inhibitor avelumab under a collaboration agreement with Pfizer and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany (operating as EMD Serono in the US and Canada), and has an active collaborative research and development agreement (CRADA) with the NCI to conduct a Phase 2 trial utilizing PT-112 in thymic epithelial tumors.

