Once Rivals, Now Partners: Taxi Technology Company Creative Mobile Technologies Joins Forces With Uber in Groundbreaking Deal That Will Give Yellow Taxi Drivers Higher Fare Volume and Uber Passengers More Choice

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Passengers in New York City will soon be able to use their Uber app to e-hail a yellow taxicab as a result of a first-in-the-nation deal announced today between Uber and taxi technology system provider Creative Mobile Technologies (CMT). Yellow taxi drivers on the CMT platform, which includes the taxi app Arro, will gain access to Uber's massive customer base, yielding a higher volume of trips and expanded revenue opportunities.

"New York City is back!," said Ron Sherman, Chairman of Creative Mobile Technologies and a pioneer in the taxi industry. "As businesses bring their employees back, as tourists flock to New York City again and as New Yorkers start going out and replenishing our local economy after a devastating pandemic, yellow taxis and Uber are bringing the best our industries have to offer to help this city get back on its feet."

"This is a real win for drivers – no longer do they have to worry about finding a fare during off peak times or getting a street hail back to Manhattan when in the outerboroughs," said Guy Peterson, Director of Business Development for Uber. "And this is a real win for riders who will now have access to thousands of yellow taxis in the Uber app."

The synergy between CMT and Uber began in 2021 when the taxi technology company began doing business with Uber's out-of-home advertising company, Uber OOH. CMT, which operates a full-service garage, is currently servicing a 3,500 vehicle taxitop contract for Uber OOH. CMT installs Uber's digital taxitops for which Uber sells advertising. This first-of-its-kind relationship between CMT and Uber grew into an expanded business relationship which paved the way for the taxi industry and Uber to rethink their rivalry and instead focus on shared goals for New Yorkers.

The Uber-CMT deal will start in beta this spring and roll out to the general public this summer. Anyone with the Uber app will have access to thousands of yellow taxis that operate on the CMT/Arro platform, greatly enhancing their transportation choices. Taxi drivers will see Uber-originated fares on their driver monitors which they already use to service e-hails from the Arro taxi app. The deal was designed by CMT and Uber to be a seamless experience for both the passenger and driver.

"We are especially grateful to the Taxi and Limousine Commission for smartly creating the E-hail and Flex-Fare programs which recognized the changing face of the rideshare, for-hire-vehicle and taxi industries a few years ago," said Mr. Sherman. "We look forward to a new and more prosperous chapter where passengers and drivers are empowered with choice and which will lead to a sustainable future for all our industries."

About Creative Mobile Technologies (CMT) and Arro:

Creative Mobile Technologies was founded in 2005 by leaders in the yellow medallion taxicab industry with a mission to provide technology and services that make taxi operations more efficient, modern and profitable. The company expanded its footprint from its home base in New York City to over 130 cities throughout North America and in the United Kingdom. CMT and its strategic partners offers driver, passenger and media solutions, including credit card services, content and advertising, data services and e-hailing through its app Arro.

