NorthCurrent Partners Announces Acquisition of Certified Climate Control

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthCurrent Partners ("NorthCurrent") is pleased to announce its fourth acquisition in the home services space, Certified Climate Control ("CCC"), a leading HVAC services provider in Central Florida.

Founded by David Hill, Certified Climate Control has taken a customer-first approach throughout its history and been an active part of the greater Orlando community for fifteen years. NorthCurrent worked closely with David to achieve his transaction goals, accomplishing a swift close and the continuation of CCC's company culture. NorthCurrent will further invest in CCC and its team to support the company's growth in Central Florida.

David Hill, the founder of CCC, said: "We've had many offers through the years but NorthCurrent with Buck and Alex were the first company that I knew would honor our company reputation, the employees that built it, and the customers that trusted it. It's not all about the money, it's about people that will take care of your family the way you did. They were friendly and helpful and very patient during the process. It really was a pleasure dealing with them."

NorthCurrent managing partners Buck Marshall and Alex Brown will continue to search out additional acquisition opportunities in the home services and HVAC space. Buck Marshall said: "We are excited to support the CCC team and brand in the Orlando community. We will continue to invest in and expand the team, accelerating CCC's growth, and we will maintain the strong company culture that has made the company a leader in central Florida with an outstanding reputation among its customers."

About Certified Climate Control

Certified Climate Control is headquartered in Orange City, Florida and markets, installs, and services residential HVAC systems and other products. The Company was founded in 2009 by David Hill. Certified Climate Control takes a customer-first approach, and has demonstrated strong growth throughout its company history.

About NorthCurrent Partners

Based in New York City, NorthCurrent Partners is a private investment firm that seeks to partner with and grow companies in the United States. As the private equity arm of a family office, NorthCurrent brings certainty, flexibility, and speed to our transactions and investment partnerships. NorthCurrent's longer-term approach comes from its roots in growing a multi-generation family business. NorthCurrent focuses on business services, consumer services, and niche manufacturing. Further information about NorthCurrent can be found at www.northcurrentpartners.com.

