Live Rocket Launches FINE SILVER - A New Style Show For Good

Premiere Show Features Actress Julianne Moore to Auction Red Carpet Gowns and NFTs To Benefit The Actors Fund

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Rocket, http://liverocket.com/ a new live-streaming network for exclusive e-commerce and pop-culture content is proud to launch the first show of FINE SILVER, hosted by Amy Fine Collins and Cameron Silver, featuring award-winning actress Julianne Moore presenting three amazing one-of-a-kind Red Carpet haute couture dresses for auction that will include each of the dresses re-imagined as NFTs with a percentage of proceeds going to The Actors Fund.

(PRNewswire)

Actress Julianne Moore to Auction Red Carpet Gowns and NFTs

The auction will take place on the Mogul Productions website http://mogulproductions.com/ beginning on Sunday, April 3rd at 3pm EST and ending April 10th 2pm EST. LiveRocket.com will live stream the results on that same day.

Live Rocket launched in October 2021 via its Live Rocket Studios at The Seaport in New York City. It launches exclusive products and content not available anywhere else on the planet from its platforms on LiveRocket.com, at the Studio in New York City and the Live Rock app.

"As a new global platform, we could not be prouder to present the premiere of our new show FINE SILVER and the heartfelt contributions of actress Julianne Moore and her amazing Red Carpet haute couture gowns," commented Live Rocket founder, Mark Bozek.

Live Rocket's FINE SILVER hosts, Fine and Silver, are both long-time fashion and society luminaries.

Collins was a Special Correspondent to Vanity Fair for over 25 years and is now an Editor at Large at Air Mail and the Contributing Editor (New York) to World of Interiors. An arbiter and owner of the International Best-Dressed List, founded by Eleanor Lambert in 1940, she was inducted into its Hall of Fame in 1996. She is a frequently consulted advisor and commentator on fashion, and is active at the Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute, on whose Visiting Committee she sits. Collins has written or contributed to more than a dozen books. Her most recent book is The International Best-Dressed List: The Official Story (Rizzoli), now in development as a documentary series.

Silver, a global fashion expert, celebrity stylist and international best-selling author, is the founder of Decades, an acclaimed vintage retail store in Los Angeles. In 2012, he published the industry tome DECADES: A Century of Fashion and has written for publications including The New York Times, Harper's Bazaar, and Departures. Silver appears regularly on shows such as Good Morning America and CBS This Morning, where he is widely recognized as a fashion and style authority

Mogul Productions is a global non-fungible token (NFT) and decentralized financing (DeFi) platform for film and entertainment.

The Actors Fund fosters stability and resiliency and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services.

The Red Carpet NFTs have been created in partnership with Live Rocket and ZapTheory, a leading crypto consulting company. The Tier 1 NFTs were designed by SINCE3000, a company that hosts an Artist Residency, creates NFT collections, and supports a community of 3D artists, collectors, and business innovators on its platform. The Tier 2 NFTs were created by Nicole Buffett who has recently been named in Fortune Magazine one of the top 50 Influencers in the NFT space and has been a female pioneer utilizing her work to support ecological and social causes. Buffett's abstract interpretation of the dresses transmit energy and magic power.

Please download press kit assets at: https://liverocket.com/pages/nft

For further information please contact:

Live Rocket New York: mark@liverocket.com

The Actors Fund: actorsfunddkc@dkcnews.com

#gownsforgood

#liverocket

#theactorsfund

#mogulproductions

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Live Rocket New York