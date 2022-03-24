Leap Partners Completes Their First Acquisition of 2022

A New Nashville-Based Home Services Company, Leap Partners, Acquires Leading HVAC Service Provider in the Huntsville, Alabama Area.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap Partners, a new Nashville-based home services company, has purchased Conditioned Air Solutions of Huntsville, Alabama in their first acquisition of 2022. With southern hospitality, a deep understanding of operating service businesses, and a focus on putting team members and customers first, John Cerasuolo, CEO, and Patrick Ritter, CFO of Leap Partners have developed a reputation of being preferred buyers for business owners thinking about selling. This was exactly why Paul Snowden, President of Conditioned Air Solutions, decided to originally make a call to John.

"First, John took the time to send me a handwritten note, which really impressed me. But what really sold me was when John explained I could continue to be as involved in leading my business as I would like. Finding partners like John and Patrick who share Conditioned Air's commitment to serving our customers and employees was crucial for me. I am excited to work together and carry on the legacy of Conditioned Air."

Keith Lowe, CEO of Conditioned Air Solutions said, "First impressions are an important part of the service business. We could tell right away Leap Partners shared our same core values. They were different from others who approached us. They want to help us grow our business, with our culture and with our operations team we have in place today."

"We are thrilled to be working with Conditioned Air," said John Cerasuolo. "We quickly realized Keith and Paul had built a successful business over the past 18 years doing exactly what we believe is the key to our success at Leap Partners – treating employees and customers like family."

Keith and Paul will continue to run Conditioned Air as the leading HVAC service provider in the Huntsville, Alabama area.

About Leap Partners

Leap Partners is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. The company is working to connect the best small and medium-sized HVAC, plumbing and electrical service businesses in the Southeast to build a world-class employer and service-provider with industry-leading customer satisfaction and employee engagement.

For more information, visit theleappartners.com and to get a list of references from John and Patrick's long list of successful acquisitions, please visit theleappartners.com/references .

View original content:

SOURCE Leap Partners