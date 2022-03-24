Kidney Cancer Impact Alliance Seeks to Improve Patient Outcomes through Collaboration

BALTIMORE, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kidney Cancer Impact Alliance (KCIA) has brought together a formidable and diverse group of researchers, patient advocacy groups, physicians and health professionals within the kidney cancer community in a dedicated effort to advance education about, research into and access to high quality care for people with kidney cancer. Convened by the American Urological Association (AUA), KCIA has launched an online presence at www.UrologyHealth.org/KCIA.

American Urological Association (PRNewsFoto/American Urological Association) (PRNewswire)

According to the American Cancer Society, kidney cancer is among the ten most common cancers among American men and women. In 2022, an estimated 50,290 men and 28,710 women will be newly diagnosed with kidney cancer. It is estimated that more than 13,290 of those diagnosed in 2022 will die from this disease.

"This Alliance is about reimagining the possibilities for better patient outcomes and equitable access to care for people diagnosed with this potentially deadly disease," said Harris M. Nagler, president of the Urology Care Foundation, a KCIA stakeholder organization and the official Foundation of the AUA. "By joining forces as the KCIA, we intend to scale our network, improve health outcomes and make a profound impact on the kidney cancer community, including the millions of people living with the disease."

The Kidney Cancer Impact Alliance is organized as a diverse group of stakeholders who collectively seek to advance education about, research into, and access to high-quality care for people with kidney cancer. The goal of the KCIA is to:

Raise awareness about prevalence and implications;

Advocate to protect and secure funding research;

Increase access to skilled specialists and improved treatments; and

Promote collaboration between stakeholder groups.

"The outlook for people impacted by kidney cancer has changed dramatically. In 2021 alone, there were five new drug or regimen approvals. Yet, as exciting as advancements like these are, there is much more work to be done, which is why the Kidney Cancer Association is honored to be an inaugural member of the KCIA's steering committee, said Gretchen E. Vaughan, president and CEO of the Kidney Cancer Association. "We are excited to come together with one voice to address the needs of our community, build on the momentum of the past 30 years and make a meaningful impact on the lives of those facing kidney cancer."

KCIA members have already collaborated on a number of issues including a letter to the Biden Administration encouraging prioritization of policy that supports diversity of research and the needs of those living with kidney cancer, as well as the hosting of informational webinars on the Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs (CDMRP) and hosting a virtual Advocacy Day to encourage Members of Congress to support medical research funding for kidney cancer.

The KCIA inaugural steering committee has played an integral part in developing and shaping this Alliance. Those members include:

Chandra Clark , Executive Director, The VHL Alliance

Ashley Ruggieri , Director of Patient Advocacy and Partnerships, Kidney Cancer Association

Jacqueline Zarro , Patient Advocacy Liaison, American Urological Association

For more information about current and future KCIA activities, please visit www.UrologyHealth.org/KCIA.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 24,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Collaborating with physicians, researchers, patients and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.urologyhealth.org.

Kidney Cancer Impact Alliance is a collection of diverse stakeholders within the kidney cancer community working together toward increased awareness and access for kidney cancer treatments. The KCIA membership is represented by 14 patient advocacy groups and professional medical and scientific organizations, as well as industry companies. The KCIA events and activities are supported in part by funding from industry companies.

Media Contact:

Caitlin Lukacs, Corporate Communications and Media Relations Manager

410-689-4081, clukacs@auanet.org

The Kidney Cancer Impact Alliance has launched an online presence at www.UrologyHealth.org/KCIA. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Urological Association and Urology Care Foundation