Internova Travel Group Partners with PROUD Experiences by RX (Reed Exhibitions)

One of the industry's largest travel services companies adds its international footprint to the 2022 LGBTQ+ travel event in New York City

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Internova Travel Group, one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients, will partner with PROUD Experiences organized by RX (Reed Exhibitions), which takes place in New York this June.

PROUD Experiences (PRNewswire)

Discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression is an all-too-familiar reality for those in the LGBTQ+ community. PROUD Experiences brings together leaders from the travel and lifestyle sectors to light the way through education and stories and to do great business together. The event features engaging, interactive sessions and brings all of the debate about LGBTQ+ travel to the table.

"One of the core values of our company is that everyone belongs. We believe in the power that comes from a diverse and inclusive group of respectful professionals," said Albert Herrera, Executive Vice President, Partner Relations for Internova Travel Group. Herrera also serves on the Board of Directors for the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association. "This new partnership with PROUD Experiences provides a perfect stage for us to deliver this message, and we are excited to help bring important conversations about LGBTQ+ travel to the forefront."

PROUD witnessed its most inclusive event to date with 107 travel brands already confirming their attendance, marking a milestone in the show's four-year history. New participants include The Ritz-Carlton and W Hotels of Japan, Explora Journeys and the Swiss tourism board of St. Mortiz.

"We are thrilled to welcome Internova Travel Group into our family," said Simon Mayle, Event Director, PROUD Experiences. "This is a significant milestone for PROUD Experiences and underpins our objectives for the event – to be the industry platform that speaks for the LGBTQ+ traveler worldwide. We believe the 100+ exhibitors at PROUD will also welcome Internova's presence and deeper involvement. This new partnership will enable us to hear the voice of the LGBTQ+ traveler through the travel planner and to help the industry understand the nuances, giving our exhibitors the opportunity to gain even more first-hand knowledge, insight and experience from the leaders in the travel services industry to take back to their companies and add value to their business proposition in the future."

Over 20% of invited buyers for PROUD Experiences 2022 are Internova-affiliated advisors and agency members.

Herrera added, "At Internova, we are passionate about delivering the human touch and expertise to clients and consumers everywhere, and I am confident that will shine through during our presentations at PROUD Experiences. Our values make us a natural partner for LGBTQ+ travelers, and our excellent travel advisors and member agencies are eager to engage more deeply with this important group and help make their travel dreams come true."

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 62,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.

About PROUD Experiences

PROUD Experiences is an international travel trade event that brings personally curated buyers and suppliers of travel experiences together through a pre-scheduled appointment system. This event will put the spotlight on a market that now deserves its own attention, with a community that spends over $200 billion a year on leisure travel. Buyers interested in attending should go to www.proudexperiences.com and apply.

About RX (Reed Exhibitions)

RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities and organizations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.com

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalisation is approximately £33bn, €39bn, $47bn.*

*Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors

CONTACT:

Elizabeth Gaerlan

egaerlan@internova.com

212-944-1125

Nina Gardiner

nina.gardiner@spotlightcoms.com

Alexandra Gore

alexandra.gore@spotlightcoms.com

Internova Travel Group logo (PRNewswire)

PROUD Experiences 2022 (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Internova Travel Group