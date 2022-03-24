IESE Launches the School of Founders

- Leading business school teams up with top entrepreneurs to boost Europe´s development of scaleups

BARCELONA, Spain, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IESE, the world's no.1 business school for executive education according to the Financial Times, has launched the School of Founders (SoF) to foster the development of founders and their teams at fast-growing small and mid-sized companies.

The school, which is a new business unit within IESE´s executive education division, will offer dedicated programs and resources for founders of scaleups. Through the IESE Founders Club, it will also provide an active community where international entrepreneurs can come together to learn and grow.

With only 7% of European Union firms employing more than nine people, the SoF can provide a needed boost to Europe´s entrepreneurship system, say IESE professors Thomas Klueter and Juan Roure, Academic Directors of the School of Founders. "If starting a company is hard, scaling it is even more demanding, with most new ventures struggling at this crucial transition stage. Yet, by bringing together peers who are at the same stage and providing high-impact training which specifically addresses the unique challenges that founders face when scaling their business, we can help entrepreneurs turn the odds of success in their favor."

SoF is being supported by several leading entrepreneurs and international thought leaders, who will act as mentors and teachers alongside IESE faculty. Including:

Germán Loewe, co-founder Netquest and Shalion

Oriol Vila , co-founder, former CEO and board member of Holaluz

Elena Betés , international CEO of RVU

Timo Buetefisch , founder and CEO at Cooltra

Lucas Carné , co-founder of Privalia and 011h

Jerry Colonna , renowned coach to many Silicon Valley startup founders and co-founder of coaching and training firm Reboot.io

Verne Harnish , founder of Entrepreneurs' Organization and author of Scaling Up

Raj Sisodia, co-founder of the Conscious Capitalism movement

Applications are now open for the first program being offered by the school: Foundations of Scaling. Starting in July 2022, the program supports founders in the transition from startup to scaleup with mission-critical knowledge, enriching peer groups, and a powerful mentoring network. The curriculum provides practical insights on scaling chanllenges, including how to expand internationally or find strategically aligned investors, among others. Program participants will automatically become members of IESE's Founders Club for one year.

The School of Founders forms part of IESE´s exceptional offering for entrepreneurs, covering all aspects of the ecosystem for entrepreneurship, innovation and new ventures.

