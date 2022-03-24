Hello Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021

BEIJING, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Hello Group" or the "Company"), a leading mobile social and entertainment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter of 2021 Highlights

Net revenues decreased by 3.2% year over year to RMB3,674.2 million ( US$576.6 million *) in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net loss attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB4,242.7 million ( US$665 .8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a net income of RMB651 .5 million in the same period of 2020. Due to the fact that the Group's fair market value as indicated by its market capitalization was significantly below its net book value of equity, the Group determined that a triggering event had occurred for impairment. The Group conducted a detailed impairment analysis and recorded RMB4,397.0 million ( US$690.0 million ) as impairment loss, which represented the total value of all the goodwill and intangible assets with the exception of its operational licenses and permits on the consolidated statement of operations for the year ended December 31, 2021 .

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) decreased to RMB280.9 million ( US$44 .1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, from RMB836 .4 million in the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. included an accrual of withholding income tax of RMB207.4 million ( US$32 .5 million) on undistributed earnings generated in 2021 by our wholly-foreign owned enterprise ("WFOE"), due to our plan to remit WFOE's earnings to its offshore parent company in the foreseeable future to fund its demand on US dollar in business operations, payments of dividends, potential investments, etc.. Without this item, non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. would have been RMB488.3 million ( US$76.6 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Diluted net loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB21.50 (US$3.37) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a diluted net income per ADS of RMB2.98 in the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB1.38 (US$0.22) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to RMB3.80 in the same period of 2020.

Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on Momo application were 114.1 million in December 2021, compared to 113.8 million in December 2020. MAU on Tantan application were 27.0 million in December 2021 .

Total paying users of live video service and value-added service, without double counting the overlap and including 2.5 million paying users of Tantan Limited ("Tantan"), were 11.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 12.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, which included 3.8 million paying users of Tantan.

Full Year 2021 Highlights

Net revenues decreased 3.0% year over year to RMB14,575.7 million ( US$2,287.2 million ) for the full year of 2021.

Net loss attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB2,913.7 million ( US$457.2 million ) for the full year of 2021, compared to a net income of RMB2,103.5 million during the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB2,037.1 million ( US$319.7 million ) for the full year of 2021, compared with RMB2,896.2 million during the same period of 2020.

Diluted net loss per ADS was RMB14.40 (US$2.26) for the full year of 2021, compared to a diluted net income per ADS of RMB9.65 during the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB9.56 ( US$1.50 ) for the full year of 2021, compared with RMB13.16 during the same period of 2020.

* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB6.3726 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for December 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

"2021 was a busy year for us. Despite a variety of external challenges, our team was able to methodically execute our strategic priorities and delivered solid results. I am confident that we'll continue to navigate through the challenges ahead and capitalize on the growth opportunities down the road." commented Li Wang, CEO of Hello Group.

Fourth Quarter of 2021 Financial Results

Net revenues

Total net revenues were RMB3,674.2 million (US$576.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 3.2% from RMB3,795.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Live video service revenues were RMB2,148.8 million (US$337.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 7.7% from RMB2,327.9 million during the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in Tantan's live streaming revenues due to the shift of our strategic focus. The live steaming revenues on Momo application increased 1% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB1,475.7 million (US$231.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 5.3% from RMB1,401.3 million during the same period of 2020. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the continued growth of the virtual gift business on the Momo application driven by the introduction of innovative features and operational events in the audio and video social entertainment experiences, and the rapid growth in the revenues generated by new standalone apps. The increase was partially offset by the decrease in the value-added service revenues of Tantan, due to our strategy to lower the monetization level to improve user experience and retention.

Mobile marketing revenues were RMB25.4 million (US$4.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 51.8% from RMB52.7 million during the same period of 2020. The decrease in mobile marketing revenues was due to our product adjustment to address new regulation requirement.

Mobile games revenues were RMB19.3 million (US$3.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 163.1% from RMB7.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net revenues from the Momo segment increased from RMB3,051.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 to RMB3,235.6 million (US$507.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to the increase in net revenues from value-added service. Net revenues from the Tantan segment decreased from RMB740.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 to RMB437.2 million (US$68.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, due to our strategy to lower the monetization level in order to improve user experience and retention.

Cost and expenses

Cost and expenses were RMB7,729.4 million (US$1,212.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 134.9% from RMB3,290.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to: (a) an increase in impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets amounting to RMB4,397.0 million (US$690.0 million); and (b) an increase in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to Momo's core live video service, and virtual gift recipients for our virtual gift service. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to Tantan's live video service, and a decrease in personnel related costs including share-based compensation expenses resulting from the decreased number of employees and the decreased fair value of the share options granted during the period.

Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB3,205.8 million (US$503.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 3.6% from RMB3,095.9 million during the same period of 2020.

Other operating income

Other operating income was RMB38.6 million (US$6.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease from RMB88.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2020. The other operating income mainly consisted of government incentives.

Income (loss) from operations

Loss from operations was RMB4,016.6 million (US$630.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to an income from operations of RMB593.6 million during the same period of 2020. Income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB549.3 million (US$86.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, which decreased from RMB650.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Loss from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB162.5 million (US$25.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to loss from operations of RMB53.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB507.0 million (US$79.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to RMB787.7 million during the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB658.4 million (US$103.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, which decreased from RMB791.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP loss from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB145.0 million (US$22.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB296.5 million (US$46.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to RMB5.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the following reasons: (a) in the fourth quarter of 2021, we accrued withholding income tax of RMB207.4 million (US$32.5 million) on undistributed earnings generated in 2021 by our WFOE, because we plan to remit WFOE's earnings to its offshore parent company in the foreseeable future to fund its demand on US dollar in business operations, payments of dividends, potential investments, etc.; (b) in the fourth quarter of 2020, we reversed the over-accrued income tax expenses of RMB113.4 million, due to the preferential tax rate adjustment from 12.5% to 10.0% for WFOE, resulting from the fact that the application of the Key Software Enterprise for the fiscal year of 2019 was approved in 2020.

Net income (loss)

Net loss was RMB4,244.0 million (US$666.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a net income of RMB651.1 million during the same period of 2020. Net income from the Momo segment was RMB306.7 million (US$48.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, which decreased from RMB705.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net loss from the Tantan segment was RMB147.3 million (US$23.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net loss of RMB50.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB279.6 million (US$43.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to RMB836.1 million during the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP net income from the Momo segment was RMB415.8 million (US$65.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, which decreased from RMB846.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss of the Tantan segment was RMB129.9 million (US$20.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB8.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income (loss) attributable to Hello Group Inc.

Net loss attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB4,242.7 million (US$665.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a net income of RMB651.5 million during the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB280.9 million (US$44.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to RMB836.4 million during the same period of 2020.

Net income (loss) per ADS

Diluted net loss per ADS was RMB21.50 (US$3.37) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a diluted net income per ADS of RMB2.98 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB1.38 (US$0.22) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to RMB3.80 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Cash and cash flow

As of December 31, 2021, the Company's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits and long-term restricted cash totaled RMB15,707.0 million (US$2,464.8 million), compared to RMB16,482.3 million as of December 31, 2020. Net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB665.5 million (US$104.4 million), compared to RMB1,039.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Net revenues for the full year of 2021 were RMB14,575.7 million (US$2,287.2 million), a decrease of 3.0% from RMB15,024.2 million in the same period of 2020.

Net loss attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB2,913.7 million (US$457.2 million) for the full year of 2021, compared to a net income of RMB2,103.5 million during the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB2,037.1 million (US$319.7 million) for the full year of 2021, compared to RMB2,896.2 million during the same period of 2020.

Diluted net loss per ADS was RMB14.40 (US$2.26) during the full year of 2021, compared to a diluted net income per ADS of RMB9.65 in the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB9.56 (US$1.50) during the full year of 2021, compared to RMB13.16 in the same period of 2020.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB1,559.2 million (US$244.7 million) during the full year of 2021, compared to RMB3,080.9 million in the same period of 2020.

Recent Development

Declaration of a special cash dividend

Hello Group's board of directors has declared a special cash dividend in the amount of US$0.64 per ADS, or US$0.32 per ordinary share. The cash dividend will be paid on April 29, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 13, 2022. The ex-dividend date will be April 12, 2022. The aggregate amount of cash dividends to be paid is approximately US$127 million, which will be funded by surplus cash on the Company's balance sheet.

CFO Transition

The Company today announced that Jonathon Zhang, Chief Financial Officer, will retire effective June 30, 2022. Cathy Hui Peng, Senior Vice President of corporate finance, will assume the role of chief financial officer following Mr. Zhang's retirement and Mr. Zhang will remain with the Company as a senior advisor.

"My tenure with Hello Group was such a gratifying journey. I consider the past 8 years with the Company as the most exciting part of my long career life. It has been an absolute privilege to work with the team and have built a great business." said Jonathon Zhang. "I'm also pleased to pass the baton to Cathy. A long time deputy of mine, she is the right person to lead the team to continue their success."

"Jonathon has made tremendous contribution to the Company over the past 8 years. He has been playing an indispensable role in transforming the company and guiding the team to enable our success. On behalf of the company, I want to thank Jonathon for his leadership and dedication and wish him much happiness in his next chapter." said Li Wang, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "At the same time, we are delighted that Cathy will transition into the CFO role. Her deep capital market experience, demonstrated financial acumen and leadership skills will serve her well in her new role."

Prior to this expanded role, Ms. Peng serves as the Company's Senior Vice President of corporate finance. In this role she is responsible for the company's financial planning and analysis, strategic investment and acquisitions, as well as corporate strategy and investor communications. Ms. Peng joined the Company in 2015 as vice president of investor relations. Since then, she has played a key role in driving the company's success in various capital market transactions. From 2007 to 2015, Ms. Peng worked for SINA Corporation as director of investor relations and a corporate treasurer. Prior to that, she worked for several public and private companies in TMT space where she served various roles in accounting, financial planning and analysis, M&As and corporate communications. Ms. Peng started her career in auditing at Ernst &Young from 2001. Ms. Peng received her bachelor degree in Economics from Peking University in 2001.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2022, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB3.1 billion to RMB3.2 billion, representing a decrease of 10.7% to 7.8% year-over-year. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Note 1: Non-GAAP measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we, Hello Group, use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to Hello Group Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation, impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future significant recurring expenses in our results of operations. We compensate for such limitation by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.

About Hello Group Inc.

We are a leading player in China's online social and entertainment space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. It is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. We also operate a number of other applications to serve different social and entertainment demands from our users.

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months

Year Ended December 31

Ended December 31

2020

2021

2021

2020

2021

2021

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:





















Live video service 2,327,875

2,148,785

337,191

9,637,579

8,378,945

1,314,839 Value-added service 1,401,269

1,475,733

231,575

5,112,182

5,971,792

937,104 Mobile marketing 52,663

25,369

3,981

198,197

159,010

24,952 Mobile games 7,334

19,294

3,028

39,564

47,712

7,487 Other services 6,060

5,048

792

36,666

18,260

2,866 Total net revenues 3,795,201

3,674,229

576,567

15,024,188

14,575,719

2,287,248 Cost and expenses:





















Cost of revenues (2,042,781)

(2,191,520)

(343,897)

(7,976,781)

(8,383,431)

(1,315,543) Research and development (327,295)

(316,024)

(49,591)

(1,167,677)

(1,131,781)

(177,601) Sales and marketing (697,722)

(659,604)

(103,506)

(2,813,922)

(2,604,309)

(408,673) General and administrative (222,191)

(165,257)

(25,932)

(763,150)

(624,700)

(98,029) Impairment loss ongoodwill and intangible assets -

(4,397,012)

(689,987)

-

(4,397,012)

(689,987) Total cost and expenses (3,289,989)

(7,729,417)

(1,212,913)

(12,721,530)

(17,141,233)

(2,689,833) Other operating income 88,385

38,558

6,051

228,777

175,947

27,610 Income (loss) from operations 593,597

(4,016,630)

(630,295)

2,531,435

(2,389,567)

(374,975) Interest income 100,880

99,573

15,625

444,471

384,279

60,302 Interest expense (19,047)

(18,444)

(2,894)

(78,872)

(73,776)

(11,577) Other gain or loss, net 7,500

2,000

314

1,500

(16,000)

(2,511) Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on

equity method investments 682,930

(3,933,501)

(617,250)

2,898,534

(2,095,064)

(328,761) Income tax expenses (5,481)

(296,491)

(46,526)

(755,620)

(822,556)

(129,077) Income (loss) before share of income on equity method

investments 677,449

(4,229,992)

(663,776)

2,142,914

(2,917,620)

(457,838) Share of loss on equity method investments (26,319)

(14,045)

(2,204)

(42,522)

(8,084)

(1,269) Net income (loss) 651,130

(4,244,037)

(665,980)

2,100,392

(2,925,704)

(459,107) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (320)

(1,319)

(207)

(3,092)

(11,996)

(1,882) Net income (loss) attributable to the shareholders of Hello

Group Inc. 651,450

(4,242,718)

(665,773)

2,103,484

(2,913,708)

(457,225)























Net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary

shareholders Basic 1.57

(10.75)

(1.69)

5.05

(7.20)

(1.13) Diluted 1.49

(10.75)

(1.69)

4.83

(7.20)

(1.13) Weighted average shares used in calculating net income (loss)

per ordinary share





















Basic 414,839,350

394,694,993

394,694,993

416,914,898

404,701,910

404,701,910 Diluted 449,683,596

394,694,993

394,694,993

452,081,642

404,701,910

404,701,910

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)













Three months

Year Ended December 31

Ended December 31

2020

2021

2021

2020

2021

2021

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income (loss) 651,130

(4,244,037)

(665,980)

2,100,392

(2,925,704)

(459,107) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax:





















Foreign currency translation adjustment (69,010)

(7,331)

(1,150)

(141,677)

(39,161)

(6,145) Comprehensive income (loss) 582,120

(4,251,368)

(667,130)

1,958,715

(2,964,865)

(465,252) Less: comprehensive loss attributed to the non-

controlling interest (9,059)

(3,280)

(515)

(26,004)

(16,603)

(2,605) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to

Hello Group Inc. 591,179

(4,248,088)

(666,615)

1,984,719

(2,948,262)

(462,647)

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)













December 31

December 31

December 31

2020

2021

2021 RMB RMB

US$ Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 3,363,942

5,570,563

874,143 Short-term deposits 7,566,250

2,860,000

448,796 Restricted cash 2,130

-

- Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of

RMB15,390 and RMB15,127 as of December 31, 2020 and 2021,

respectively 200,831

205,225

32,204 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 613,696

775,072

121,626 Total current assets 11,746,849

9,410,860

1,476,769 Long-term deposits 5,550,000

7,200,000

1,129,837 Long-term restricted cash -

76,471

12,000 Right-of-use assets, net 278,175

257,934

40,475 Property and equipment, net 265,765

180,664

28,350 Intangible assets, net 687,211

27,320

4,287 Rental deposits 21,794

19,204

3,014 Long-term investments 454,996

820,006

128,677 Other non-current assets 94,868

83,930

13,170 Deferred tax assets 32,495

34,849

5,469 Goodwill 4,088,403

-

- Total assets 23,220,556

18,111,238

2,842,048 Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable 699,394

726,207

113,957 Deferred revenue 511,617

539,967

84,733 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 854,835

911,050

142,964 Amount due to related parties 19,462

5,016

787 Lease liabilities due within one year 132,793

162,950

25,570 Income tax payable 236,490

125,773

19,737 Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions 62,149

44,802

7,030 Total current liabilities 2,516,740

2,515,765

394,778 Deferred tax liabilities 171,803

213,384

33,485 Convertible senior notes 4,658,966

4,565,292

716,394 Share-based compensation liability 875,616

-

- Lease liabilities 136,436

103,105

16,179 Other non-current liabilities 25,666

128,095

20,101 Total liabilities 8,385,227

7,525,641

1,180,937 Shareholder's equity (i) 14,835,329

10,585,597

1,661,111 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity 23,220,556

18,111,238

2,842,048











(i): As of December 31, 2021, the number of ordinary shares outstanding was 395,200,884.





Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months

Year

Ended December 31

Ended December 31

2020

2021

2021

2020

2021

2021

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net income (loss) 651,130

(4,244,037)

(665,980)

2,100,392

(2,925,704)

(459,107) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by

operating activities:





















Depreciation of property and equipment 55,375

34,226

5,371

208,990

155,537

24,407 Amortization of intangible assets 37,741

1,279

201

157,258

109,062

17,114 Share-based compensation 157,584

126,576

19,862

678,686

475,771

74,658 Share of loss on equity method investments 26,319

14,045

2,204

42,522

8,084

1,269 Impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets -

4,397,012

689,987

-

4,397,012

689,987 Gain or loss on long-term investments (7,500)

(2,000)

(314)

(1,500)

16,000

2,511 Gain on subsidiary deconsolidation -

-

-

(6,676)

-

- Gain on disposal of subsidiaries -

-

-

-

(15,526)

(2,436) Loss or gain on disposal of property and equipment 3

(36)

(6)

(282)

1,236

194 Provision of losses (income) on receivable and other assets 19,663

(505)

(79)

46,075

(263)

(41) Cash received on investment income distribution -

-

-

1,153

-

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable 34,533

13,984

2,194

52,247

(10,374)

(1,628) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 104,636

52,504

8,239

(59,117)

(151,162)

(23,721) Amount due from a related party -

-

-

4,382

-

- Rental deposits (4,372)

1,171

184

(4,265)

(343)

(54) Deferred tax assets 1,535

(338)

(53)

4,569

(2,354)

(369) Other non-current assets (166,665)

42,125

6,610

(138,484)

34,075

5,347 Accounts payable 66,948

11,053

1,734

(11,716)

30,475

4,782 Income tax payable (95,341)

(39,285)

(6,165)

82,514

(110,716)

(17,374) Deferred revenue 24,740

9,652

1,515

8,910

35,106

5,509 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 41,048

99,497

15,613

(120,363)

60,668

9,520 Amount due to related parties (12,406)

(9,751)

(1,530)

(10,144)

(14,447)

(2,267) Deferred tax liability (9,435)

207,114

32,501

(39,315)

180,173

28,273 Share-based compensation liability -

-

-

-

(678,153)

(106,417) Other non-current liabilities 113,553

(48,777)

(7,654)

85,053

(34,959)

(5,486) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,039,089

665,509

104,434

3,080,889

1,559,198

244,671 Cash flows from investing activities:





















Purchase of property and equipment (16,095)

(19,201)

(3,013)

(124,143)

(95,323)

(14,958) Payment for long-term investments (9,000)

(115,052)

(18,054)

(13,500)

(415,052)

(65,131) Purchase of short-term deposits (3,654,500)

(400,000)

(62,769)

(14,949,665)

(4,976,688)

(780,951) Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits 3,954,500

3,550,000

557,072

19,577,159

9,667,570

1,517,053 Payment for short-term investments -

-

-

(10,000)

-

- Cash received from sales of short-term investment -

-

-

10,000

-

- Cash received on investment income distribution -

-

-

-

5,610

880 Cash of disposed subsidiaries -

-

-

-

(8,750)

(1,373) Cash received from sales of long term investment 12,000

20,000

3,138

12,000

20,000

3,138 Purchase of long-term deposits (900,000)

(1,600,000)

(251,075)

(5,250,000)

(1,850,000)

(290,305) Cash received on maturity of long term deposits -

200,000

31,384

-

200,000

31,384 Other investing activities 2

569

89

(317)

2,975

467 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (613,093)

1,636,316

256,772

(748,466)

2,550,342

400,204 Cash flows from financing activities:





















Deferred payment for business acquisition -

(50)

(8)

(18,355)

(12,957)

(2,033) Proceeds from exercise of share options 171

5

1

226

776

122 Repurchase of ordinary shares (197,799)

-

-

(330,206)

(862,865)

(135,402) Repurchase of subsidiary's share options (932)

(5,070)

(796)

(25,832)

(59,120)

(9,277) Dividends payment -

-

-

(1,123,983)

(852,743)

(133,814) Net cash used in financing activities (198,560)

(5,115)

(803)

(1,498,150)

(1,786,909)

(280,404) Effect of exchange rate changes (37,770)

(12,972)

(2,035)

(80,944)

(41,669)

(6,538) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 189,666

2,283,738

358,368

753,329

2,280,962

357,933 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 3,176,406

3,363,296

527,775

2,612,743

3,366,072

528,210 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 3,366,072

5,647,034

886,143

3,366,072

5,647,034

886,143

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures (All amounts in thousands, except per share data)







1.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.

















Three months

Three months

Three months

Ended December 31, 2020 Ended December 31, 2021

Ended December 31, 2021



GAAP Amortization of

intangible assets

from business

acquisitions Share-based

compensation Tax impacts Non-GAAP

GAAP Impairment

loss on

goodwill and

intangible

assets Share-

based

compensation Non-GAAP

GAAP Impairment loss

on goodwill and

intangible

assets Share-based

compensation Non-GAAP







(ii)



















RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues

(2,042,781) 17,694 4,242 - (2,020,845)

(2,191,520) - 3,393 (2,188,127)

(343,897) - 532 (343,365) Research and development

(327,295) 2,247 38,515 - (286,533)

(316,024) - 36,303 (279,721)

(49,591) - 5,697 (43,894) Sales and marketing

(697,722) 16,547 27,122 - (654,053)

(659,604) - 11,024 (648,580)

(103,506) - 1,730 (101,776) General and administrative

(222,191) - 87,705 - (134,486)

(165,257) - 75,856 (89,401)

(25,932) - 11,903 (14,029) Impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets

- - - - -

(4,397,012) 4,397,012 - -

(689,987) 689,987 - - Cost and operating expenses

(3,289,989) 36,488 157,584 - (3,095,917)

(7,729,417) 4,397,012 126,576 (3,205,829)

(1,212,913) 689,987 19,862 (503,064) Income (loss) from operations

593,597 36,488 157,584 - 787,669

(4,016,630) 4,397,012 126,576 506,958

(630,295) 689,987 19,862 79,554 Net income (loss) attributable to Hello Group Inc. 651,450 36,488 157,584 (9,122) 836,400

(4,242,718) 4,397,012 126,576 280,870

(665,773) 689,987 19,862 44,076

Hello Group Inc.







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures







(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)

















































1

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures-continued.

















Year

Year

Year

Ended December 31, 2020 Ended December 31, 2021

Ended December 31, 2021



GAAP Amortization of

intangible assets

from business

acquisitions Share-based

compensation Tax

impacts Non-GAAP

GAAP Impairment

loss on

goodwill and

intangible

assets Amortization of

intangible assets

from business

acquisitions Share-based

compensation Tax

impacts Non-GAAP

GAAP Impairment

loss on

goodwill and

intangible

assets Amortization of

intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions Share-based

compensation Tax impacts Non-GAAP







(ii)









(ii)









(ii)



RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues

(7,976,781) 73,740 18,449 - (7,884,592)

(8,383,431) - 51,853 17,941 - (8,313,637)

(1,315,543) - 8,137 2,815 - (1,304,591) Research and development

(1,167,677) 9,365 175,870 - (982,442)

(1,131,781) - 3,660 139,571 - (988,550)

(177,601) - 574 21,902 - (155,125) Sales and marketing

(2,813,922) 68,960 158,902 - (2,586,060)

(2,604,309) - 48,491 70,821 - (2,484,997)

(408,673) - 7,609 11,113 - (389,951) General and administrative

(763,150) - 325,465 - (437,685)

(624,700) - - 247,438 - (377,262)

(98,029) - - 38,828 - (59,201) Impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets

- - - - -

(4,397,012) 4,397,012 - - - -

(689,987) 689,987 - - - - Cost and operating expenses

(12,721,530) 152,065 678,686 - (11,890,779)

(17,141,233) 4,397,012 104,004 475,771 - (12,164,446)

(2,689,833) 689,987 16,320 74,658 - (1,908,868) Income (loss) from operations

2,531,435 152,065 678,686 - 3,362,186

(2,389,567) 4,397,012 104,004 475,771 - 2,587,220

(374,975) 689,987 16,320 74,658 - 405,990 Net income (loss) attributable toHello Group Inc. 2,103,484 152,065 678,686 (38,016) 2,896,219

(2,913,708) 4,397,012 104,004 475,771 (26,002) 2,037,077

(457,225) 689,987 16,320 74,658 (4,080) 319,660

















































































































































































































(ii) Includes tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisition.

































Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months Ended December 31, 2021

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Unallocated[1]

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:











-







Live video service 1,947,958

200,827

-

-

2,148,785

337,191 Value-added service 1,239,351

236,382

-

-

1,475,733

231,575 Mobile marketing 25,369

-

-

-

25,369

3,981 Mobile games 19,294

-

-

-

19,294

3,028 Other services 3,667

-

1,381

-

5,048

792 Total net revenues 3,235,639

437,209

1,381

-

3,674,229

576,567 Cost and expenses (iii):





















Cost of revenues (1,962,718)

(228,290)

(512)

-

(2,191,520)

(343,897) Research and development (233,512)

(82,512)

-

-

(316,024)

(49,591) Sales and marketing (377,672)

(281,534)

(398)

-

(659,604)

(103,506) General and administrative (147,957)

(10,362)

(6,938)

-

(165,257)

(25,932) Impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets -

-

-

(4,397,012)

(4,397,012)

(689,987) Total cost and expenses (2,721,859)

(602,698)

(7,848)

(4,397,012)

(7,729,417)

(1,212,913) Other operating income 35,532

3,023

3

-

38,558

6,051 Income (loss) from operations 549,312

(162,466)

(6,464)

(4,397,012)

(4,016,630)

(630,295) Interest income 99,399

139

35

-

99,573

15,625 Interest expense (18,444)

-

-

-

(18,444)

(2,894) Other gain or loss, net 2,000

-

-

-

2,000

314 Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on

equity method investments 632,267

(162,327)

(6,429)

(4,397,012)

(3,933,501)

(617,250) Income tax (expenses) benefits (311,479)

14,988

-

-

(296,491)

(46,526) Income (loss) before share of income on equity method

investments 320,788

(147,339)

(6,429)

(4,397,012)

(4,229,992)

(663,776) Share of loss on equity method investments (14,045)

-

-

-

(14,045)

(2,204) Net income (loss) 306,743

(147,339)

(6,429)

(4,397,012)

(4,244,037)

(665,980)















































(iii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:





























































Three months





Ended December 31, 2021





Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total





RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$



Cost of revenues 2,729

664

-

3,393

532



Research and development 19,569

16,734

-

36,303

5,697



Sales and marketing 10,997

27

-

11,024

1,730



General and administrative 75,808

48

-

75,856

11,903



Total cost and expenses 109,103

17,473

-

126,576

19,862



























































































































[1] The impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets is presented as an unallocated item in the segment information because our management does not consider this as part of the segment operating performance measure.

Hello Group Inc.



Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report



(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)













































































Three months

Ended December 31, 2021

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Unallocated

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Income (loss) from operations 549,312

(162,466)

(6,464)

(4,397,012)

(4,016,630)

(630,295) Share-based compensation 109,103

17,473

-

-

126,576

19,862 Impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets -

-

-

4,397,012

4,397,012

689,987 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations 658,415

(144,993)

(6,464)

-

506,958

79,554























Net income (loss) 306,743

(147,339)

(6,429)

(4,397,012)

(4,244,037)

(665,980) Share-based compensation 109,103

17,473

-

-

126,576

19,862 Impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets -

-

-

4,397,012

4,397,012

689,987 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 415,846

(129,866)

(6,429)

-

279,551

43,869

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months Ended December 31, 2020

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$[2] Net revenues:

















Live video service 1,923,544

404,331

-

2,327,875

356,762 Value-added service 1,065,062

336,207

-

1,401,269

214,754 Mobile marketing 52,663

-

-

52,663

8,071 Mobile games 7,334

-

-

7,334

1,124 Other services 2,743

-

3,317

6,060

929 Total net revenues 3,051,346

740,538

3,317

3,795,201

581,640 Cost and expenses (iv):

















Cost of revenues (1,676,071)

(365,350)

(1,360)

(2,042,781)

(313,070) Research and development (243,555)

(83,740)

-

(327,295)

(50,160) Sales and marketing (361,115)

(336,558)

(49)

(697,722)

(106,931) General and administrative (202,831)

(11,891)

(7,469)

(222,191)

(34,052) Total cost and expenses (2,483,572)

(797,539)

(8,878)

(3,289,989)

(504,213) Other operating income 83,110

3,945

1,330

88,385

13,546 Income (loss) from operations 650,884

(53,056)

(4,231)

593,597

90,973 Interest income 100,347

486

47

100,880

15,461 Interest expense (19,047)

-

-

(19,047)

(2,919) Other gain or loss, net 7,500

-

-

7,500

1,149 Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity

method investments 739,684

(52,570)

(4,184)

682,930

104,664 Income tax (expenses) benefits (7,565)

2,084

-

(5,481)

(840) Income (loss) before share of income on equity method

investments 732,119

(50,486)

(4,184)

677,449

103,824 Share of loss on equity method investments (26,319)

-

-

(26,319)

(4,034) Net income (loss) 705,800

(50,486)

(4,184)

651,130

99,790







































(iv) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:































Three months

Ended December 31, 2020

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 2,844

1,398

-

4,242

650 Research and development 31,946

6,569

-

38,515

5,903 Sales and marketing 21,452

5,670

-

27,122

4,157 General and administrative 84,706

644

2,355

87,705

13,441 Total cost and expenses 140,948

14,281

2,355

157,584

24,151



























































[2] All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.525 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for December 31, 2020 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





























































Three months

Ended December 31, 2020

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Income (loss) from operations 650,884

(53,056)

(4,231)

593,597

90,973 Share-based compensation 140,948

14,281

2,355

157,584

24,151 Amortization of intangible assets from

business acquisitions -

36,488

-

36,488

5,592 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations 791,832

(2,287)

(1,876)

787,669

120,716



















Net income (loss) 705,800

(50,486)

(4,184)

651,130

99,790 Share-based compensation 140,948

14,281

2,355

157,584

24,151 Amortization of intangible assets from

business acquisitions -

36,488

-

36,488

5,592 Tax impacts -

(9,122)

-

(9,122)

(1,398) Non-GAAP net income (loss) 846,748

(8,839)

(1,829)

836,080

128,135

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Year Ended December 31, 2021

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Unallocated

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:











-







Live video service 7,475,809

903,136

-

-

8,378,945

1,314,839 Value-added service 4,845,744

1,126,048

-

-

5,971,792

937,104 Mobile marketing 159,010

-

-

-

159,010

24,952 Mobile games 47,712

-

-

-

47,712

7,487 Other services 12,930

-

5,330

-

18,260

2,866 Total net revenues 12,541,205

2,029,184

5,330

-

14,575,719

2,287,248 Cost and expenses (v):





















Cost of revenues (7,301,048)

(1,044,852)

(37,531)

-

(8,383,431)

(1,315,543) Research and development (828,688)

(303,093)

-

-

(1,131,781)

(177,601) Sales and marketing (1,420,130)

(1,180,146)

(4,033)

-

(2,604,309)

(408,673) General and administrative (619,922)

18,401

(23,179)

-

(624,700)

(98,029) Impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets -

-

-

(4,397,012)

(4,397,012)

(689,987) Total cost and expenses (10,169,788)

(2,509,690)

(64,743)

(4,397,012)

(17,141,233)

(2,689,833) Other operating income 138,884

37,029

34

-

175,947

27,610 Income (loss) from operations 2,510,301

(443,477)

(59,379)

(4,397,012)

(2,389,567)

(374,975) Interest income 383,028

1,091

160

-

384,279

60,302 Interest expense (73,776)

-

-

-

(73,776)

(11,577) Other gain or loss, net (16,000)

-

-

-

(16,000)

(2,511) Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on

equity method investments 2,803,553

(442,386)

(59,219)

(4,397,012)

(2,095,064)

(328,761) Income tax (expenses) benefits (844,987)

22,431

-

-

(822,556)

(129,077) Income (loss) before share of income on equity method

investments 1,958,566

(419,955)

(59,219)

(4,397,012)

(2,917,620)

(457,838) Share of loss on equity method investments (8,084)

-

-

-

(8,084)

(1,269) Net income (loss) 1,950,482

(419,955)

(59,219)

(4,397,012)

(2,925,704)

(459,107)















































(v) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:







































































Year





Ended December 31, 2021





Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total





RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$



Cost of revenues 10,541

7,400

-

17,941

2,815



Research and development 97,828

41,743

-

139,571

21,902



Sales and marketing 48,154

22,667

-

70,821

11,113



General and administrative 314,216

-66,778

-

247,438

38,828



Total cost and expenses 470,739

5,032

-

475,771

74,658





Hello Group Inc.



Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report



(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





























































































































Year

Ended December 31, 2021

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Unallocated

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Income (loss) from operations 2,510,301

(443,477)

(59,379)

(4,397,012)

(2,389,567)

(374,975) Share-based compensation 470,739

5,032

-

-

475,771

74,658 Impairment loss on goodwill and intangible

assets -

-

-

4,397,012

4,397,012

689,987 Amortization of intangible assets from

business acquisitions -

104,004

-

-

104,004

16,320 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations 2,981,040

(334,441)

(59,379)

-

2,587,220

405,990























Net income (loss) 1,950,482

(419,955)

(59,219)

(4,397,012)

(2,925,704)

(459,107) Share-based compensation 470,739

5,032

-

-

475,771

74,658 Impairment loss on goodwill and intangible

assets -

-

-

4,397,012

4,397,012

689,987 Amortization of intangible assets from

business acquisitions -

104,004

-

-

104,004

16,320 Tax impacts -

(26,002)

-

-

(26,002)

(4,080) Non-GAAP net income (loss) 2,421,221

(336,921)

(59,219)

-

2,025,081

317,778

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Year Ended December 31, 2020

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:

















Live video service 8,638,810

998,769

-

9,637,579

1,477,024 Value-added service 3,742,637

1,369,545

-

5,112,182

783,476 Mobile marketing 198,197

-

-

198,197

30,375 Mobile games 39,564

-

-

39,564

6,063 Other services 11,911

-

24,755

36,666

5,620 Total net revenues 12,631,119

2,368,314

24,755

15,024,188

2,302,558 Cost and expenses (vi):

















Cost of revenues (6,865,836)

(1,088,816)

(22,129)

(7,976,781)

(1,222,495) Research and development (844,826)

(322,851)





(1,167,677)

(178,954) Sales and marketing (1,454,123)

(1,359,709)

(90)

(2,813,922)

(431,252) General and administrative (664,458)

(73,019)

(25,673)

(763,150)

(116,958) Total cost and expenses (9,829,243)

(2,844,395)

(47,892)

(12,721,530)

(1,949,659) Other operating income 223,312

3,945

1,520

228,777

35,062 Income (loss) from operations 3,025,188

(472,136)

(21,617)

2,531,435

387,961 Interest income 440,878

3,353

240

444,471

68,118 Interest expense (78,872)

-

-

(78,872)

(12,088) Other gain or loss, net 1,500

-

-

1,500

230 Income (loss) before income tax and share of

income on equity method investments 3,388,694

(468,783)

(21,377)

2,898,534

444,221 Income tax (expenses) benefits (770,333)

14,713

-

(755,620)

(115,804) Income (loss) before share of income on equity

method investments 2,618,361

(454,070)

(21,377)

2,142,914

328,417 Share of loss on equity method investments (42,522)

-

-

(42,522)

(6,517) Net income (loss) 2,575,839

(454,070)

(21,377)

2,100,392

321,900







































(vi) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:











































Year

Ended December 31, 2020

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 15,189

3,260

-

18,449

2,827 Research and development 127,714

48,156

-

175,870

26,953 Sales and marketing 142,908

15,994

-

158,902

24,353 General and administrative 292,356

22,882

10,227

325,465

49,880 Total cost and expenses 578,167

90,292

10,227

678,686

104,013

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

















































































Year

Ended December 31, 2020

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Income (loss) from operations 3,025,188

(472,136)

(21,617)

2,531,435

387,961 Share-based compensation 578,167

90,292

10,227

678,686

104,013 Amortization of intangible assets from business

acquisitions -

152,065

-

152,065

23,305 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations 3,603,355

(229,779)

(11,390)

3,362,186

515,279



















Net income (loss) 2,575,839

(454,070)

(21,377)

2,100,392

321,900 Share-based compensation 578,167

90,292

10,227

678,686

104,013 Amortization of intangible assets from business

acquisitions -

152,065

-

152,065

23,305 Tax impacts -

(38,016)

-

(38,016)

(5,826) Non-GAAP net income (loss) 3,154,006

(249,729)

(11,150)

2,893,127

443,392

