Face the Music Foundation Announces Monthly Scholarship Program for Addiction Treatment

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Addiction advocacy non-profit Face the Music Foundation is pleased and excited to announce a new program that seeks to increase treatment accessibility for individuals with limited means. Beginning in April, the organization will award one treatment "scholarship" per month to a person struggling with substance use disorder who cannot pay for or coordinate care.

As the country sees record numbers of overdoses, only a fraction of the over 40 million Americans that struggle with substance use disorder get the treatment they need for the medical and behavioral impact of their alcohol and drug use. Face the Music is doing its part to reverse this trend by providing a direct pipeline to lifesaving care. "We are deeply honored to be able to offer this program," says Face the Music Foundation President and Co-Founder Paul Pellinger. "It's never been more urgent to ensure we do everything to remove as many barriers to care as possible."

Treatment will be commensurate with scholarship recipients' care needs but may include a full continuum of care, including medical detoxification and withdrawal management, residential and outpatient behavioral rehab, case management resources, and other services as part of an individualized treatment plan. While the scholarship will only be available to one recipient per month, Face the Music does everything possible to guide all individuals struggling with addiction toward lifesaving care when they reach out.

About Face the Music Foundation

Face the Music Foundation is a non-profit 501c(3) organization committed to helping individuals with limited means access addiction treatment and increasing support for substance abuse prevention and aftercare through music-based programs.

Through our partnerships with stakeholders in the music industry and various community organizations, Face the Music Foundation spearheads educational programs, financial-assistance efforts, benefit concerts, and various other initiatives to increase access to care, provide ongoing support to those in recovery, remove the stigma of addiction and steer vulnerable populations away from alcohol and drug abuse.

Our mission of healing addiction through music has mobilized an entire community of recovery advocates. Every day we save lives using the power of music and help guide people toward a better tomorrow.

Contact: Paul Pellinger, President and Co-Founder, Face the Music Foundation

Email: PrincipalPath@Yahoo.com

Phone: (954) 867-6682

