Effectual Names John White as Chief Innovation Officer

White will drive new growth opportunities and strengthen Effectual's market position as a modernization service provider

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effectual, a modern, cloud first managed and professional services company, has named John White as Chief Innovation Officer. White will drive the company's product and innovation strategy to deliver full stack IT modernization solutions that realize the full potential of cloud technologies.

A proven cloud expert, White has guided thousands of companies through complex infrastructure migrations and technology evolutions – keeping cost, culture, and business impact top of mind. He brings extensive experience designing technology products, developing strategic product roadmaps, leading post-acquisition integrations, and increasing selling capacity at cloud and infrastructure companies.

"John's expertise and passion for innovation will accelerate the development of our products and differentiate our approach to service delivery," said Robb Allen, CEO, Effectual. "Our modernization engineers harness the power and speed of cloud to create solutions that solve for complex business challenges. John's experience and leadership will help our team achieve that objective and deliver positive business outcomes for our customers."

In his most recent role as an Enterprise Technologist at Amazon Web Services (AWS), White advised enterprise organizations on moving successfully to AWS. This included bringing them through Cloud Adoption Framework workshops, setting up Cloud Centers of Excellence, and aligning business goals to technology initiatives.

"At Effectual, we are elevating the customer conversation out of the data center to focus on the outcomes and opportunities that the cloud offers. Throughout the years I have heard consistently from CIOs and CTOs that they need prescriptive solutions to solve their business challenges. Effectual brings those solutions to the enterprise and addresses a major gap in our industry by not only building and modernizing applications but also operating those applications in the cloud. I am excited to be part of this team and confident that we will make a significant impact in our industry."

Prior to AWS, John was the Chief Innovation Officer and Senior VP of Product Strategy at Expedient, where he led the modernization of their tech and product stack and the development of their portfolio of cloud services. While at Expedient, White built products that garnered acknowledgement in Gartner Magic Quadrants and Gartner Market Guides, facilitated a deep relationship with VMware that resulted in being named VMware Cloud Provider of the Year for the Americas, and ultimately positioned Expedient for a successful sale in 2019.

About Effectual

An AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Effectual is a modern, cloud first managed and professional services company that works with commercial enterprises and the public sector to enable digital transformation and full stack IT modernization. Effectual's deeply experienced and passionate team of problem solvers apply proven methodologies to enable positive business outcomes with Amazon Web Services and VMware Cloud on AWS. Effectual is a member of the Cloud Security Alliance, and the PCI Security Standards Council.

