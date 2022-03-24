DETROIT-BASED PRIVATE SECURITY LEADER CITY SHIELD SECURITY SERVICES UNVEILS NEW HEADQUARTERS WITH OPEN HOUSE THURSDAY, MARCH 24

City Shield Security Services is Transforming the Security Industry with Commitment to Workforce Development, Building Public-Private Partnerships, and Fostering Trust and Respect

DETROIT, Mich., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- City Shield Security Services, the leading provider of security services and strategies in the region, is unveiling its new headquarters at 3250 Franklin Road in Detroit with an open house event 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 24. Highlights will include a ribbon cutting ceremony and tour of City Shield's training facility, command center, intelligence center, and future Cyber Lab.

"We are excited to premiere our new headquarters while introducing our amazing team and facilities that support daily operations, ensuring the highest level of accountability and responsiveness for every client," said City Shield Security Services' Managing Partner Al Shenouda. "We are proud for our colleagues and community to see what we've built, and how we are leveraging the power of people, technology, and process to meet the challenges of today's emergent risk environment."

Founded in 2015, City Shield currently serves clients in Detroit and throughout Michigan in the automotive, manufacturing, health care, entertainment industries, and more. City Shield's goal is to provide comprehensive, service oriented, cost-effective security solutions, while professionalizing and elevating the security industry through workforce development, a commitment to a living wage, and principled leadership.

The company favors personalized solutions to best fit their clients' needs, using a proprietary, expert risk assessment process. City Shield's services include critical infrastructure protection, special event security, special operations, city entertainment district services, soft target protection, and workplace violence prevention. City Shield's executive team, including senior managing partner Dr. Isaiah McKinnon and managing partner Ron Fleming, boasts nearly 200 years of combined experience in law enforcement and higher education.

"Our event is a great opportunity for the community to learn about who we are and what we continue to proudly do," said Dr. McKinnon. "City Shield is proud to call Detroit our home and answer the call to service whenever our community needs us. From investing in employee's well-being and professional development, to going the extra mile for each of our clients, we are committed to excellence at every level."

About City Shield Security Services: City Shield Security is a Detroit-based, Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), located in a Hub Zone and a veteran friendly employer. We are a subsidiary of the AmeriShield Protection Group (APG) a Detroit based risk management provider. Our boutique firm caters to the needs our specialty clients by offering comprehensive security strategies and solutions, by building on public private partnerships and nurturing communities of trust, care, and respect. City Shield provides a highly elite security force focusing on Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP), Special Events Security, District Services, Soft Target Protection and Special Operations Personnel for executive protection and antiterrorism response. We specialize in corporate services such as workplace violence and crisis management. Our team is trained and certified; having both armed and unarmed officers uniquely suited for industrial, commercial, and government sectors use. City Shield was founded in 2015 by President/CEO Catheryn M. Heinrich and Managing Partner AI Shenouda. In 2017, retired City of Detroit former Deputy Mayor and Chief of Police Isaiah "Ike" Mckinnon, PhD and Retired Assistant Chief of Police, Ronald E. Fleming joined the executive team. Learn more at https://cityshieldsecurity.com/.

View original content:

SOURCE City Shield Security Services