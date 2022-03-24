Cosmic Wire Establishes Dubai Office

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Web3 Technology leader Cosmic Wire has partnered with Dubai-based ArtsGalore, who specialize in fine art and one-of-a-kind custom automotives, to develop NFTs and bring their renowned collection to the Metaverse. Founded by Mohamedali Rashid, an entrepreneur with a passion for beauty in both cars and art, ArtsGalore aims to bring change and endless opportunities to the virtual media space.

Cosmic Wire Partners with Mohamedali Rashid and ArtsGalore to Deliver the World's First Luxury Fine Art NFT Experience

In early 2020, Mohamedali was inspired by the potential in Blockchain technologies, especially its benefits that could help established and up-and-coming street artists. After liquidating some of his automotive collection, he invested in ArtGalore's concept store which went on to become Dubai's first street art and NFT gallery with over 25 artists including RoamCouch, Jeff Gilet, Mrs. Banksy, and more.

Cosmic Wire will take on the exclusive responsibility for the creation, launch, distribution, marketing and promotion, and additional licensing of Non-Fungible Tokens including NFT membership access tokens, and other digital products related to or derived from memorabilia, documents, artifacts, photographs, art, iconic items, or other culturally significant items which ArtsGalore owns, controls, or is authorized to license.

Together, Cosmic Wire and ArtsGalore will bring the entire collection to the Metaverse so collectors can view and purchase exclusive NFTs while they explore the stunning new landscape. In addition to access to the ArtsGalore Metaverse, access pass holders will gain entry to a global network of expanding physical satellite ArtsGalore installation sites, members-only live events, receive early access to ArtsGalore auctions and exhibitions, and early sale and discounts on ArtsGalore NFTs.

"Ultimately the vision at ArtsGalore is one built out of pure passion. I realized that art metamorphosed as we see it today in the blockchain, or more specifically in this new creator economy," said ArtsGalore founder Mohamedali Rashid. "Real artists and art converging online in this new tokenomics reality is an opportunity for marginalized creatives. I decided that ArtsGalore will be at the forefront of this movement, taking Cosmic Wire, one of the most if not the most excelled in its field, as its strategic partner."

"Cosmic Wire is excited to be partnering with Mohamedali Rashid and ArtsGalore. A true visionary, he understands the vast potential of Web3 and what it means for the future of how we consume media," added Cosmic Wire CEO Jerad Finck. "It's an honor to join him and ArtsGalore as we expand the Cosmic Wire Universe into Dubai."

For more information, visit www.cosmicwire.com or www.artsgalore.art.

About ArtsGalore:

ArtsGalore was born with two primary goals: first, to react to the virtual world in a unique way that delivers Artists and Content Creators that are sandwiched between the dichotomy of everyday "Touch and Vision" in our current lives with that of equal magnitude in a virtual world. One where an emerging experience awaits, that's truly dedicated to an embryonic "Sensory Gravity in an Illusional World." Secondly, and more importantly to our customers, to bring the digital economy to what we "Know to be Real" and re-encoding mankind on "Knowledge vs that of Perception" at a magnitude never experienced before on Planet Earth.

About Cosmic Wire:

Cosmic Wire is a platform agnostic Web3 company that offers brands, celebrities, artists, and IP collectors the ability to enhance, promote, license, and sell their work. Cosmic Wire expands the value of iconic physical and digital assets using tools such as blockchain, NFTs, and immersive experiences. Staffed by some of the very best in the industry, Cosmic Wire's completely internalized development, marketing, and sales teams support clients from concept to close. One unique and key Cosmic Wire advantage is a client contract that provides a shared experience of success for Cosmic Wire and their clients. https://www.cosmicwire.com

