CIMC Raffles delivers four intelligent cages, marking a milestone in marine fishery business

SHENZHEN, China, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese offshore vessels and marine engineering equipment maker Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Limited (CIMC Raffles) has finished the installation of the first batch of four intelligent cages in the sea area of Nanhuangcheng Island of Yaitan, east China's Shandong province, as it beefs up efforts to promote the upgrade of modern marine fishery equipment.

The development marks a milestone of the "100 Fish-Farm Boxes Project", a collaborative project between its parent company China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd and the city of Yantai. The project aims to build 100 deep-water intelligent cages to establish an ocean ranch with the largest scale, the highest equipment level and the best comprehensive benefits in Asia in Yantai sea area.

"From ocean engineering equipment, fishery equipment to aquaculture, every step we have taken is a cross-industry try and a challenge to us," said Guo Fuyuan, general manager of Yantai CIMC Blue Ocean Technology Co Ltd (CIMC Blue), a subsidiary of CIMC Raffles that manufactures marine fishery equipment.

"As the country pushes forward with its national marine strategy, the implementation of the '100 Fish-Farm Boxes Project' is gaining momentum and we are taking the lead in the development of modern fishery industry."

Liu Fuxiang, technical manager of CIMC Blue, said the delivery of the first batch of equipment carries a significant meaning for CIMC Raffles as it marks a step forward in its business transformation.

"Compared with equipment manufacturing in oil and gas field, which the company has specialized in, aquaculture sector which is closely related to people's lives is another blue sea market," he said.

The rich experience that the company has accumulated from is its development of heavy machinery can be used in the new industry, facilitating the upgrade of traditional sea farming equipment, he said.

According to Liu, the intelligent cage was self-developed by CIMC Raffles and is the largest of its kind in Asia, with 60 meters in length and 60 meters in width. With a breeding volume of 70,000 cubic meters, each cage can produce an annual fishery output of 600 to 700 tons.

The intelligent equipment also carries 5G network, marine data and underwater monitoring systems, providing a near-wild environment for fishes to breed and grow. Only four workers are needed to operate on the platform, Liu said.

An additional 10 to 15 intelligent cages are expected to be delivered in 2023.

