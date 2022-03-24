BLINK RETURNS TO TRANSFORM CINCINNATI INTO THE NATION'S LARGEST IMMERSIVE EVENT THIS FALL, INVITING ARTISTS TO SUBMIT AND PARTICIPATE

The outdoor awe-inspiring event promises large-scale projection mapping, murals, and interactive light sculptures from around the globe

CINCINNATI, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the last year alone, world-building has become a primary facet of art. People from all over the world are drawn to experiences that surround them and place them within the artist's vision. With the recent surge in emerging technology, creators are able to realize new artistic feats, transporting viewers on both a small scale and a much larger one.

Blink Festival | Art by Brian Douglas (PRNewswire)

BLINK™, the nation's largest light, art, and projection mapping experience, is returning to Cincinnati for the first time since 2019 at the perfect time, bringing with it transcendent works across mediums. Sitting at the crossroads of innovative art and new technology, BLINK embodies the spirit of world-building, connecting artists who craft their own unique environments within the Cincinnati cityscape.

The 2019 event brought 1.3 million people together, rallying people from all over the world around arts and culture. BLINK is free to the public, making it a model in accessibility. In giving people easy access to art and experiences, the spectacle shapes the individuals attending and the greater immersive art conversation.

This long-awaited return brings not only new technologies, but a new Executive Director as well. Justin Brookhart, the former Vice President of Operations for Mondo, brings his experience growing an international community of collectors to the event, using his knowledge of community-building to enrich BLINK as a whole.

"For me development of BLINK means creating a lasting impact beyond the 4-day biennial experience that the event is known for. Developing that model means bringing back the event this October, creating a spectacle unlike any previous year's event, and engaging with our community to add more value."

Furthering the community-building effects of the 4-day experience, BLINK will be opening an international call to artists in the fields of projection mapping, mural paintings, light-based art installations, and music, on March 31, 2022.

About BLINK

Last experienced by over 1.3M people in 2019, BLINK, Illuminated by ArtsWave, welcomes all to Cincinnati, Ohio October 13-16, 2022. The four-day, 30 city block, outdoor art experience is sure to be unforgettable, uniting street art, projection mapping and light-based installations.

