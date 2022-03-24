Aidentified Recognized for Artificial Intelligence Innovation in 2022 Data Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Awards Program Honors Outstanding Data Technology Products and Companies

BOSTON, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidentified , the industry's most robust AI-powered prospecting and relationship intelligence platform, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Best Use of AI in Data Tech" award in the third annual Data Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Data Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market today.

Data Breakthrough announces Aidentified wins Best Use of AI in Data Tech Award (PRNewswire)

"Aidentified brings together those networks to build a full relationship cloud – a true industry breakthrough."

Aidentified empowers salespeople across industries such as enterprise, SMB, financial services, real estate, insurance, higher education and nonprofits, among others, to better connect with prospects.

Aidentified leverages AI and machine learning (ML) to map relationship paths of over 210 million household profiles with 100 million professional profiles. The platform includes where people live and work as well as personal interests and company investments, in order to give customers a 360° view of prospects and clients. Aidentified then maps more than 100 billion first- and second-degree relationships to reveal connections between household members, personal acquaintances and colleagues.

"We are honored by this recognition from Data Breakthrough. Our platform has been called 'prospecting's holy grail' because we set out from the beginning to arm our customers with the information they need in order to answer 'how' they know a person and 'why' they are reaching out," said Tom Aley, CEO of Aidentified. "Aidentified has continued to excel in our use of AI in data tech, making it possible to aggregate data, triggers and relationship mapping, so that our customers can easily turn our recommendations into action, personalize their engagement approach, and build better relationships."

The annual Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Data Analytics, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Data Storage and many more. The third annual Data Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 1,850 nominations from across the globe.

"Data providers typically update on a quarterly basis, making it impossible to see changes in real time. On top of that, salespeople are overloaded with contacts collected through professional and social networks - and today, everyone's networks are siloed," said James Johnson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. "Aidentified brings together those networks to build a full relationship cloud – a true industry breakthrough. With AI, the platform uncovers each connection and creates an interconnected web. In a crowded data technology market, we are pleased to single out Aidentified for the ' Best Use of AI in Data Tech' award."

A key feature of Aidentified platform's comprehensive set of capabilities include real-time alerts which keep customers apprised of information such as wealth events and employment status. Furthermore, if a company goes public, Aidentified triggers an alert that brings users to the filing information. Additionally, with its Chrome extension, Aidentified Sidecar, users have access to robust profiles via LinkedIn or other such websites. By leveraging the extension, users overlay the full 360° profile while viewing mutual connections along with contact details, location, or financial events.

About Aidentified

Aidentified is a leader in AI-powered relationship-based prospecting, uniquely combining professional and household data to offer brands a 360 view of business prospects and the best path for engagement. With its proprietary algorithms – fed by 210 million consumer and 100 million professional U.S. profiles and powered by the latest AI and machine learning techniques – Aidentified provides organizations with unparalleled insights into prospect behavior, real-time wealth events and nuanced relationship intelligence mapping. Brands across industries, including financial services, real estate, insurance, enterprise, non-profit, education and luxury, rely on Aidentified to connect with hyper-targeted, qualified prospects faster.

Aidentified was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston. For more information, visit https://www.aidentified.com/ and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Data Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com .

Contact: Ann McGuire, marketing@aidentified.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aidentified