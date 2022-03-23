JLL Names Tina LeBlanc Americas Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

CHICAGO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) announced today the appointment of Tina LeBlanc to the new role of Americas Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Reporting to Nashunda Williams, who is the global Head of DEI, LeBlanc will drive and execute the global diversity and inclusion strategy for the Americas and define priority focus areas and measurable goals for the region.

Tina LeBlanc, Americas Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, JLL (PRNewswire)

LeBlanc will be responsible for developing and delivering initiatives, education and awareness programs that promote a diverse and inclusive culture and drive cultural change. Working closely with JLL's Americas Executive Committee, she will coach leadership on their role in inclusion, while also partnering with the HR team to ensure D&I is embedded in all areas of the employee experience.

"As we continue to build upon and expand our DEI efforts to advance our JLL culture across the company, I'm thrilled to have Tina's leadership and guidance," said Williams. "Her perspective and expertise will be instrumental as we develop a sustainable strategy for the Americas and drive deeper accountability in the region."

LeBlanc brings nearly 25 years of corporate DEI experience, most recently having created and led an enterprise-wide DEI strategy for more than 12,000 employees, driving the strategic implementation of various DEI initiatives. She has participated in various employee resource boards, served as an executive DEI coach, and taught on the value of D&I in global markets as an adjunct professor.

"The greatest assets of an organization are its people, and I am very passionate about everyone having a sense of belonging and a voice that's not only heard but valued," said LeBlanc. "It's evident the strong values and principles that JLL possesses, and I'm looking forward to building relationships with leaders and employees and continuing efforts to create a place of belonging for all."

LeBlanc received a Bachelor of Science in International Business from Loyola Marymount University and an MBA in Finance and Accounting from Northrop University. She holds a Doctor of Education in Organization Leadership from Argosy University, where she conducted her dissertation research on Brand Optimalization through Diversity and Inclusion. She has also served as an adjunct professor teaching International Business and Global Marketing at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising.

