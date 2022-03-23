Highclere Castle Gin Launches Multi-Million Dollar Investment Crowdfund

Fans of Highclere Castle can now own a piece of their award-winning gin brand.



ESSEX, Conn., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highclere Castle, known to millions of fans around the world as "the real Downton Abbey", is inviting fans to invest in Highclere Castle Gin, one of the fastest growing and most awarded gin brands in the world.

Highclere Castle Gin Launches Crowdfund

Partnering with Wefunder, a crowdfund industry leader, Highclere Castle Gin is offering fans the chance to invest in the Highclere Castle Gin brand. This opportunity is ideal for Highclere consumers and fans to own equity in their favorite brand, as well as connoisseurs of gin, cocktails, and fine living who are keen to invest in a luxury lifestyle brand. Investors will be invited to attend cocktail masterclasses, exclusive events, both virtual and in person, and top investors may get the exceptionally rare opportunity to stay on Highclere Castle's grand estate. Investors will appreciate the benefits of ownership in Highclere Castle Gin, including an invite-only cocktail event at Highclere planned for September 2022 for certain tiered investors.

Participation in this exciting investment opportunity starts with a minimum investment of $150 per share. The purpose of the crowdfund capital raise is to invite consumers to participate in the international growth and expansion of Highclere Castle Gin in a meaningful way, allowing them to appreciate future profitability and /or a future liquidity event.

Highclere Castle Gin was launched in 2019 and quickly spread throughout the US, UK and Europe, with e-commerce partners shipping to 40 US states and 27 EU countries. Highclere is available in many of the world's most exclusive restaurants and hotels and has garnered 53 international awards for flavor & design, with multiple 96+ score ratings. Parade Magazine has called Highclere "incredibly smooth", and Rolling Stone says Highclere Castle Gin is "delicious in cocktails… you'll understand why Highclere has garnered prestigious awards all over the globe."

The Highclere Castle Gin project commenced through a partnership with the Earl & Countess of Carnarvon – global tastemakers and NY Times bestselling authors, who own and live in the castle – along with American spirits entrepreneur, Adam von Gootkin, whose family history in distilling spirits dates back to the 1800s.

"Our gin epitomizes everything that is great about Highclere. You touch a bit of Highclere every time you take a sip of this glorious spirit," said Lord Carnarvon. "Do come join us for the next exciting part of our journey into making Highclere Castle Gin one of the leading spirits brands on Earth," he added.

"We are leading the way into the roaring twenties with a luxury spirit brand steeped in history, prestige, heritage and pedigree. We are excited to invite our friends and fans from around the world to play a part in Highclere's legacy and future," said company CEO, Adam von Gootkin.

To learn more about the Highclere Castle Gin investment opportunity, please visit: https://wefunder.com/highclerecastlegin

About Highclere Castle Spirits Company

Highclere Castle Spirits was launched in 2019 with a goal to produce the finest gin in the world. Using botanicals grown on the Highclere Castle estate, the super-premium gin was created to celebrate Highclere's reputation for entertaining, it's commitment to agriculture, and to honor its storied traditions. The recipe was crafted over the course of two years together with the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon, the owners of Highclere Castle who manage the gardens and the estate along with American spirits entrepreneur, Adam von Gootkin. Highclere Castle Gin has won 53 prestigious international awards since launching. The company is focused on delivering The Perfect Gin to consumers with the goal to become the most awarded gin in the world. To buy a bottle, learn more or discover our favorite cocktail recipes, visit www.HighclereCastleGin.com.

About Highclere Castle

Highclere Castle is a 5,000-acre estate in Hampshire, England and has been the country seat of the Earls of Carnarvon since 1679. One of the world's most famous homes, it rose to international fame as the main filming location for the Emmy award-winning period drama, Downton Abbey, with the motion picture sequel scheduled to be released in May 2022.

Through the centuries, Highclere Castle has hosted royalty, celebrities, statesmen and prominent artists, and Lord and Lady Carnarvon continue this tradition today. Having served gin at the castle to welcome guests for over 100 years, Highclere Castle Gin was created using botanicals from the Victorian gardens to liquify the "true spirit" of Highclere Castle and share it with the world.

The 5th Earl of Carnarvon sponsored and accompanied archaeologist Howard Carter in his discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamun in 1922 and Highclere currently hosts an educational museum exhibit around the discovery. Highclere Castle hosts more than 135,000 visitors annually. The current Lady Carnarvon has released multiple New York Times Bestsellers, including At Home: Entertaining at the Real Downton Abbey and her recent book was just released, "Seasons at Highclere". To learn more about Highclere Castle, please visit, www.highclerecastle.co.uk.

